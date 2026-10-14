AS Roma vs. Real Madrid Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

AS Roma host Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico this Wednesday, October 14, for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The Italian side drew their opening match of this season’s competition, 1-1 against Fenerbahçe on September 10.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid defeated Inter 2-1 on September 8 in their European debut, with goals from Kylian Mbappé and Federico Valverde.

AS Roma vs. Real Madrid: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams arrive at this matchup with several absences. The home side will miss Brian Cristante (knee injury) and Mile Svilar (toe injury). Konstantinos Koulierakis is a doubt for this match with a knock.

Meanwhile, José Mourinho will be unable to count on Éder Militão (muscle injury), Rodrygo (knee injury), Ferland Mendy (hip injury), or Raúl Asensio, who has yet to recover from his leg injury.

Despite the controversy surrounding Vinicius Junior in the previous match against Villarreal, in which he was sent off and a goal he scored was disallowed, the Brazilian will not serve any suspension in this competition, as it is a UEFA competition. Therefore, he could start alongside Kylian Mbappé in attack.

Federico Valverde, Bernardo Silva, Arda Güler, and Jude Bellingham could be the midfielders and the driving forces behind the team in this match. Thibaut Courtois is expected to start in goal, protected by a four-man defense consisting of Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger, and Álvaro Carreras.

AS Roma’s predicted starting XI vs. Real Madrid: Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Kone, De Roon, Wesley; Dybala, Soule; Malen.

Real Madrid’s predicted starting XI vs. AS Roma: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Rudiger, Carreras; Valverde, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

AS Roma vs. Real Madrid: Teams Form & Latest Results

Roma haven’t lost any of their last five matches, but they’ve managed only two wins. In their most recent match, they drew 0-0 with Como on October 11, after a 2-2 draw with Inter Milan on September 19. Before that, they defeated Torino 2-0 on September 14, after drawing 1-1 with Fenerbahçe on September 10 in the Champions League.

Before that, they defeated Atalanta 2-1 on September 5. Among Roma’s standout players in Serie A this season are Donyell Malen, who already has 6 goals, and Paulo Dybala, who has accumulated 4 assists.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches. In their most recent match, they beat Villarreal 1-0 on October 10, after losing the derby to Atlético Madrid on September 20. Before that, they defeated Elche 3-2 on September 15 after beating Rayo Vallecano 4-1 on September 12. On September 8, they defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in the Champions League.

Real Madrid are obviously a team packed with stars, and their standout players in the league this season include Kylian Mbappé with 7 goals and 2 assists, Jude Bellingham with 2 assists and 3 goals, Arda Güler with 2 assists and 1 goal, and Vinicius Junior, who is currently the team’s leading provider of assists with 3.