Rayo Plastic Balls Protest Forces La Liga Match Suspension

Rayo Vallecano’s long-awaited return to their Vallecas stadium ended in chaos on Saturday. The La Liga match against Athletic Club was suspended after local fans repeatedly interrupted play by throwing hundreds of small plastic balls and paper airplanes onto the pitch, a coordinated protest against club president Raúl Martín Presa, in what should have been Rayo’s first home game at their own ground in 147 days.

Rayo Plastic Balls Protest: How Play Was Stopped Three Times

The first stoppage came in the 13th minute as Athletic prepared to take a corner. Fans in one of the stands launched a coordinated wave of paper airplanes, some printed with a statement demanding Presa’s “immediate resignation” and declaring his stewardship had reached a “point of no return,” along with small plastic balls that littered the goalmouth. Referee José María Sánchez Martínez halted the game while stewards and even some Rayo players helped clear the objects, a process that took roughly ten minutes.

Play resumed, only for a second wave to fall from the stands, sending both teams back to the dressing rooms. A stadium announcement warned that continued protests would end the match, and play briefly restarted a third time, but the objects kept coming, by now including rubber balls, sandwiches, and reportedly even a seat ripped from the stands. Sánchez Martínez permanently suspended the match around the 25th minute with the score still 0-0.

Long-Running Anger at President Presa

The protest wasn’t spontaneous. Presa has run the club since 2011, and supporters have been openly calling for his resignation for months, criticizing his management and, more recently, the handling of Vallecas’s safety and structural issues, which forced Rayo to play their opening home matches away from their own stadium entirely. Chants of “Presa, vete ya” (“Presa, leave now”) rang around Vallecas, and a large banner reading “Presa, the ball is in your court” was unfurled early in the protest. The timing made it especially charged: this was supposed to be a homecoming after the stadium’s cleaning and remodeling work, and instead it became the loudest statement yet against the man running the club.

Players from both sides, including Rayo captain Isi Palazón and Óscar Valentín, went to the stands to try to calm the situation, but the demonstrations continued until the referee had no choice but to abandon the fixture.

What Happens Next

La Liga issued a statement condemning the throwing of objects and confirmed the match will be rescheduled. The Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee is expected to review the incidents and could impose sanctions on Rayo, with reports pointing to possible fines and a partial or total closure of Vallecas for future home games.

For now, the focus remains on the extraordinary images from Vallecas: a league match stopped not by weather, injury, or crowd trouble in the traditional sense, but by a deliberate, coordinated protest that turned paper airplanes, plastic balls, and even a stadium seat into a very pointed message.