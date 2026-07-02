World Cup Winner Emmanuel Petit Shares Honest Take on Cristiano Ronaldo

Emmanuel Petit shared his honest thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo‘s performances at the 2026 World Cup. While Petit praised Ronaldo’s brilliance as a player, he highlighted areas where he believes the Portuguese star is being exposed.

Petit, an important member of France‘s 1998 World Cup-winning squad, knows the toll the tournament has on players. Ronaldo, 41, has been a fixture in Roberto Martinez’s starting-XI. Many have criticized that decision and even urged Martinez to bring the Portuguese soccer legend off the bench instead.

He pointed to Ronaldo’s public perception as not being an accurate representation of the current stage of his career.

“Ronaldo can’t be compared to his younger self, he is a completely different player now. His whole career has been magnificent, based on physical and mental strength,” Petit told Jackpot City Casino. “This guy is a machine, but he is 41, you cannot fight against nature, and I think he knows that. He doesn’t have the same pace he used to destroy defenses with. You cannot compare Ronaldo right now to who he was as a player.”

Emmanuel Petit Says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Age is Showing at the World Cup

Emmanuel Petit also said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s age is showing during his performances at the World Cup.

Ronaldo has logged significant minutes rather than being used as a high-impact substitute. Because of that, his movement later in matches has noticeably declined.

“We all know [Ronaldo] is one of the best players in football history, but he is 41. You can see his age on the pitch. He doesn’t make any runs, and his movement is not that great upfront, he is always waiting for the ball from his teammates to score goals,” Petit told Jackpot City Casino. “Does that impact his teammates? Sometimes, yes. When they approach the last third of the pitch, they feel they have to give the ball to Cristiano. Sometimes he can be a little selfish on the pitch, but he has been like this since he started his career.”

Still, Petit remains hopeful that Ronaldo will prove his doubters, including himself, wrong. Ronaldo scored two goals against Uzbekistan, but the competition has only gotten more difficult.

“Staying 90 minutes at 41-years-old while struggling against a tough defense with no space is difficult to understand. I hope he proves me wrong because he is a great player,” Petit said. “He responded well against Uzbekistan, but look at the spaces between the lines there. It won’t be the same when the opponents are more tactically sound.”

Petit Says World Cup Would Not Put Ronaldo Ahead of Lionel Messi in GOAT Debate

Petit also said that a World Cup win would not put Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate.

Since Messi’s 2022 World Cup triumph, many have considered the debate to be over. While some supporters may believe Ronaldo winning a World Cup at 41 would change that, Petit is not one of them.

“Ronaldo winning the World Cup will not put him on the level of Lionel Messi. For me, the greatest of all-time is Messi,” Petit told Jackpot City Casino. “Technically, this guy can play even when he walks around the pitch. When he gets the ball, suddenly the door opens. I won’t compare those two because Messi has technical skills that are very rare. He can last for many more years if he stays fit, that’s how good he is.”