Alex Eala vs. Talia Gibson: Start Time, How to Watch Pan Pacific Open Matc

Alex Eala has beaten Talia Gibson twice before. But the Filipina tennis star expects a different challenge when they renew their rivalry Wednesday in the Pan Pacific Open round of 16.

Eala, the tournament’s eighth seed, faces the Australian on Center Court at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo. The match is scheduled for no earlier than 4 a.m. Eastern time (4 p.m. Philippine time).

A place in the WTA 500 quarterfinals awaits the winner.

Both players enter the contest following convincing opening-round victories, setting up their first meeting at WTA Tour level.

What Time Is Alex Eala vs. Talia Gibson?

The match is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, with a not-before-5 p.m. start in Tokyo.

That translates to 4 a.m. ET, 1 a.m. Pacific and 4 p.m. in the Philippines.

Because the match is part of a tournament schedule, the actual start could change.

Eala, ranked No. 19 in the world, will face the 38th-ranked Gibson on outdoor hard courts.

How to Watch Alex Eala vs. Talia Gibson Live

U.S. viewers can watch Pan Pacific Open coverage through Tennis Channel and its streaming services, subject to the broadcaster’s match schedule.

Philippine viewers can check Premier Sports 2, available through Cignal, along with streaming options such as Cignal Play and Blast TV.

Fans without television access can follow live scores through the official WTA website.

The tournament also provides updated schedules and results.

Alex Eala Shares Thoughts on Facing Familiar Rival

Eala cruised past British teenager Mika Stojsavljevic 6-1, 6-2 in Monday’s opening round, needing just 75 minutes to advance.

The 21-year-old controlled the match with consistent returning and disciplined baseline play.

Stojsavljevic struck 24 winners but committed 41 unforced errors. Eala limited herself to 11 and converted four of seven break points.

“I think it was super important today to be focused on every single point,” Eala said during her on-court interview.

She also explained how her aggressive returning helped neutralize Stojsavljevic’s powerful serve.

“She’s a great server,” Eala said. “I definitely think that’s one of the key points from the match today.”

Looking ahead to Gibson, Eala acknowledged their previous meetings offer limited insight into Wednesday’s matchup.

“I think both of us have developed a lot and maybe our games have changed in certain aspects,” Eala said.

She recalled Gibson’s powerful game and competitive mentality, anticipating a difficult encounter.

Talia Gibson Enters Match After Impressive Victory

Gibson opened her Tokyo campaign with a commanding 6-0, 7-5 victory over fellow Australian Daria Kasatkina.

The 22-year-old dominated the opening set before holding off a stronger challenge in the second.

Gibson’s powerful serve and aggressive groundstrokes could test Eala, particularly if she consistently earns free points behind her first delivery.

The Australian has also enjoyed notable success this season, including a quarterfinal appearance at Indian Wells.

However, Eala holds a 2-0 advantage in their previous meetings.

She defeated Gibson 6-3, 6-1 in Palma del Río, Spain, in June 2023 before recovering to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in Aldershot, England, that August.

Both matches took place on hard courts at lower-tier ITF events.

Wednesday offers Gibson an opportunity to reverse that history and Eala a chance to extend her winning streak against the Australian.

For Eala, another victory would also provide welcome momentum after a difficult Asian swing that included an early exit in Wuhan and a second-round defeat to Diana Shnaider in Ningbo.