Aryna Sabalenka Sends Message to Elina Svitolina After WTA Finals Outburst

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka is not ending her season on a high note. After losing her No. 1 ranking at the U.S. Open, she unraveled at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

During her 6-3 3-6 6-1 loss to Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina, a video of Sabalenka cursing out Ukrainians went viral on social media. Amid tensions of the war between Ukraine and Russia, Sabalenka’s expletive outburst stunned many viewers.

Sabalenka is seen yelling, “Those [expletive] Ukrainians, for [expletive] sake! Or was it that [expletive] Ukrainian [expletive], for [expletive] sake!”

For Svitolina, this marked her first win over Sabalenka in six years. Svitolina, with approval from the WTA, does not shake hands with Belarusian or Russian players amid the ongoing war. Sabalenka did not speak to the media following her defeat.

Aryna Sabalenka Shared a Statement Saying She Was Not Cursing Out Elina Svitolina, But Rowdy Fans

Following the backlash, Sabalenka shared a statement on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “I want to clarify something from my recent match that has been circulating online.

“My comment was not directed at Elina. I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment.

That said, I should have handled my frustration differently, and I apologise to anyone I offended. Elina played a great match, and I wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament.”

For some fans, this apology fell flat. One person wrote, “She doesn’t deny the lip reading, and her filthy words on court don’t match her PR-claim that it was aimed at a small ‘group.’ Fans would be removed from the stadium if caught saying that to a player. So here she should face consequences even if it was for some “group.”

Another person asked, “did she think this would make it better? 😭.”

Aryna Sabalenka Has Said She Respects Ukrainian Opponents’ Decision Not to Shake Hands

After defeating Svitolina 6-2, 6-3, at the Australian Open in January, Sabalenka said she understood her opponent’s decision not to shake hands after the match.

“I’m not focusing on that, and they’ve been doing it for so long. It’s their decision, and I respect that. And I have time right now to respect her and [in the] on-court interview,” she told reporters.

“I think that she knows I respect her as a player, I know she respects me as a player. That’s all I care [about.] But no handshake, it’s their decision. I respect that.”

For Svitolina, who recently announced her divorce from retired tennis star Gael Monfils amid the was in her home country, is grateful to have a voice in the situation

“I feel like I should not be allowed to really be sad,” Svitolina said in January. “I have a great position. Firstly, not just as a personal perspective, I have this amazing opportunity to play in the center court here, represent my country, to do it in a decent way, to have an opportunity to use my voice and just be there for my people.

“When I wake up in the morning, I see, of course, terrifying news. But then I see people watching my matches. They write comments, and they’re really – I think it’s a big exchange of positive emotions so I can not complain. The people are really living a horrible and terrifying life in Ukraine, so I should not be allowed to really be sad because I am a very, very lucky person.”