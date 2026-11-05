Alex Eala’s Next Opponent Revealed After Breakthrough Win Over Tereza Valentova

Alex Eala finally found a way past Tereza Valentova. Now, the Filipina tennis star has another opportunity to extend her remarkable season.

Eala advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open on Thursday after defeating Valentova, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7), in a gripping second-round match at Victoria Park.

The victory ended a two-match losing streak against the Czech teenager and sent Eala into the last eight of the WTA 250 tournament.

Next up for the second-seeded Filipina is Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic, who eliminated China’s Wang Xinyu to secure her quarterfinal berth.

The two will meet Friday, November 6, with a place in the semifinals at stake.

Alex Eala Faces Antonia Ruzic in Hong Kong Open Quarterfinals

Eala, ranked a career-high No. 17 in the world, enters the quarterfinal as the higher-ranked player against No. 81 Ruzic.

However, the Croatian has already demonstrated her ability to overcome more established opponents.

Ruzic defeated sixth-seeded Wang, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, in Thursday’s second-round encounter.

The result set up the first career meeting between Eala and Ruzic.

For Eala, the challenge will be maintaining her composure after surviving a demanding encounter against a player who had previously caused her considerable problems.

She had lost both previous meetings with Valentova in straight sets, falling in Osaka last October and Doha in February.

This time, Eala refused to let another opportunity slip away.

Alex Eala Finally Solves Tereza Valentova Puzzle

Eala appeared headed toward a comfortable victory after racing to a 3-0 lead in the opening set.

Valentova fought back to level the score at 4-4 before Eala held serve and broke the Czech teenager to take the set.

The second set brought another test.

Valentova established a 5-3 advantage and threatened to force a deciding set, but Eala battled back to reach a tiebreak.

The Filipina surged ahead 5-0, only for Valentova to save three match points and level the score at 7-7.

Eala eventually closed out the contest on her fourth match point after one hour and 54 minutes.

“It was so tough, really, really tough,” Eala said during her on-court interview.

She acknowledged Valentova’s performance and admitted the match could easily have gone the other way.

“I’m really happy with that win. I think I escaped by a little bit,” Eala said.

The victory improved her career record against Valentova to 1-2.

What’s Next for Alex Eala at Hong Kong Open?

If Eala defeats Ruzic, she will advance to Saturday’s semifinals against either fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari or qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Sakkari reached the quarterfinals after defeating Maya Joint, while Sasnovich upset fifth-seeded Talia Gibson.

The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, November 8.

Eala is seeking another deep run after reaching the quarterfinals in Tokyo last week, where she lost a three-set battle to eventual champion Diana Shnaider.

Her victory over Valentova also ensures she surpasses her second-round finish in Hong Kong last year.

Three victories now separate Eala from the Hong Kong Open title.

But first comes Ruzic, another opponent eager to derail the Filipina’s promising run.

After finally overcoming Valentova, Eala will hope her breakthrough victory becomes the beginning of something bigger.