Alex Eala Faces Familiar Rival in Hong Kong Open After Last-Minute Opponent Change

Alex Eala had prepared for one opponent on Tuesday. She ended up facing another. Now, her path toward a possible Hong Kong Open title takes her into familiar, uncomfortable territory.

The second-seeded Filipina overcame a last-minute change to defeat Australia’s Emerson Jones, 6-4, 6-3, advancing to the round of 16 at the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open.

Next comes Tereza Valentova, a 19-year-old Czech who has beaten Eala twice without dropping a set.

Their rematch is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, at Victoria Park Tennis Stadium, giving Eala an opportunity to reverse a troubling head-to-head record in her final tournament of the season.

Alex Eala to Face Tereza Valentova in Hong Kong Open Round of 16

Valentova advanced Tuesday with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Japanese qualifier Himeno Sakatsume.

Ranked No. 85 in the world, the Czech enters Thursday’s meeting with a 2-0 career advantage over Eala.

Their first encounter came at the Japan Open in Osaka in October 2025, when Valentova cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Four months later, Valentova prevailed again at the Qatar Open in Doha, winning 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Eala enters their third meeting with considerably more momentum.

The 21-year-old climbed to a career-high world ranking of No. 17 this week after reaching the Tokyo quarterfinals, becoming the highest-ranked Filipino singles player in WTA history.

She also holds the No. 2 seed in Hong Kong, behind top-seeded Sorana Cirstea.

A victory Thursday would send Eala into the quarterfinals, keeping alive her pursuit of another title to close her breakthrough season.

When Does Alex Eala Play Next at Hong Kong Open?

Eala and Valentova are scheduled to meet Thursday, Nov. 5, in the second round.

The tournament’s afternoon session begins at 2 p.m. Hong Kong time, which is also 2 p.m. in the Philippines and 1 a.m. Wednesday night into Thursday in the United States’ Eastern time zone.

However, the exact start of their match remains subject to the final order of play and preceding matches.

The winner will advance to Friday’s quarterfinals, with the championship match scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8.

Alex Eala Overcomes Alycia Parks Withdrawal to Beat Emerson Jones

Eala’s opening-round victory came after an unusual interruption.

She had been preparing to face American Alycia Parks, but Parks withdrew with a right shoulder injury shortly before their scheduled match.

Jones, an 18-year-old Australian ranked No. 132, entered the draw as a lucky loser from qualifying.

Eala nevertheless made a commanding start, racing to a 4-0 advantage before Jones won three consecutive games.

The Filipina regained control to take the opening set, 6-4.

She then surged ahead 5-1 in the second set before closing out the match in one hour, 23 minutes.

“I’m definitely not used to my opponent changing that late,” Eala said afterward. “It was just a new experience.”

The late adjustment hardly dampened her enthusiasm for playing before Hong Kong’s large Filipino community.

Eala has described the tournament as feeling close to home, a fitting setting for the conclusion of a remarkable season.

But Thursday brings a more difficult assignment.

Against Valentova, Eala will not have the advantage of unfamiliarity. She knows exactly what awaits her — and has two previous defeats to remind her.