Alex Eala Reaches Career Milestone, Moves Within 26 Points of 4-Time Grand Slam Champion

Alex Eala‘s late-season struggles have not stopped her remarkable ascent in women’s tennis.

The 21-year-old Filipina climbed to a career-high No. 17 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association rankings released Monday, Nov. 2, gaining two places following her quarterfinal appearance at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Eala now has 2,289 ranking points, just 26 behind four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who sits at No. 16.

The milestone comes at an encouraging time for Eala, who had struggled to reproduce her best tennis since the US Open before rediscovering some momentum in Japan.

Alex Eala Reaches New Career-High WTA Ranking

Eala entered the Tokyo Open ranked No. 19 after slipping from her previous career-high of No. 18.

Her recent results had raised questions about whether she could sustain the breakthrough that carried her into the world’s top 20.

The Filipina won just one match across her first three tournaments of the Asian swing and had not reached a quarterfinal since capturing her maiden WTA singles title in Washington in August.

Tokyo offered a welcome change.

Eala opened her campaign with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 victory over British teenager Mika Stojsavljevic.

She then overcame a sluggish start against Australia’s Talia Gibson, rallying for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 victory to reach the last eight.

The comeback highlighted the resilience that has become a hallmark of her breakthrough season.

It also provided enough ranking points to push Eala into previously uncharted territory.

Alex Eala Shows Encouraging Signs Despite Tokyo Exit

Eala’s tournament ended in a hard-fought quarterfinal defeat against third seed Diana Shnaider.

The Filipina claimed the opening set before the Russian recovered to win 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

It was Eala’s second defeat to Shnaider in as many weeks, following their meeting at the Ningbo Open.

Still, her performance in Tokyo provided evidence that she was moving beyond her recent slump.

Eala displayed improved consistency, sharper movement and greater confidence in extended rallies.

Her ability to recover against Gibson and push Shnaider to three sets offered encouragement heading into the final stretch of the season.

Shnaider eventually went on to win the Tokyo title, further underscoring the difficulty of Eala’s quarterfinal assignment.

Alex Eala Eyes Another Rankings Breakthrough in Hong Kong

Eala’s latest milestone continues a remarkable rise that began with her stunning semifinal run at the 2025 Miami Open.

She followed that breakthrough with an even stronger 2026 campaign.

The former US Open girls’ champion captured her first WTA singles title in Washington and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon, her deepest appearance at a Grand Slam.

She began the year outside the world’s top 50.

Now, Eala enters the Hong Kong Open as the world’s 17th-ranked player, with an opportunity to climb even higher.

Her opening opponent is American Alycia Parks, ranked No. 59.

Another deep tournament run could put Osaka’s No. 16 position within reach and strengthen Eala’s seeding prospects heading into the 2027 season.

For a player whose progress briefly stalled during the Asian swing, the latest rankings offer a timely reminder of how far she has come.

Eala may not have finished her Tokyo campaign with a trophy, but she leaves Japan with something significant: the highest world ranking of her career.