Alex Eala Surpasses Naomi Osaka After Dramatic Hong Kong Open Victory

Alex Eala is climbing into territory no Filipina tennis player has reached before. Her latest breakthrough came after another exhausting battle that demanded every ounce of her composure.

The 21-year-old Filipino tennis star defeated Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic, 7-6 (9-7), 7-5, in the Hong Kong Open quarterfinals Friday, securing a semifinal berth and moving past four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the live WTA rankings.

The victory projects Eala to a career-high world No. 16, surpassing her previous best of No. 17 and extending a remarkable season that has established her among the sport’s rising stars.

It was hardly straightforward.

Eala needed two hours and 33 minutes, survived a set point and overcame a rain delay before finally subduing the persistent Croatian.

Alex Eala Survives Another Hong Kong Open Thriller

For the second consecutive day, Eala found herself in a tiebreak that threatened to unravel a promising performance.

She raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening-set tiebreak against Ruzic, seemingly closing in on a comfortable advantage.

Instead, the Croatian mounted a furious comeback, eventually earning a set point at 7-6.

Eala refused to surrender the set.

The second seed won three consecutive points to escape with the opener after 80 minutes.

Her troubles were not over.

Eala moved ahead 4-2 in the second set before Ruzic mounted another comeback, aided by a rain interruption that disrupted the match’s rhythm.

The Croatian eventually took a 5-4 lead, putting Eala under pressure once again.

But the Filipina responded by winning the final three games to complete another hard-earned straight-set victory.

Eala saved 11 of 16 break points during the contest and finished with 40 winners.

“It was a roller coaster, for sure, and an incredible battle,” Eala said afterward.

“I don’t know what inspired me or kept me digging deeper, but Antonia played a really amazing match, and I’m blessed to be able to play another round here.”

Alex Eala Overtakes Naomi Osaka in WTA Rankings

Beyond securing her place in the final four, Eala’s victory carries considerable significance for her career.

The win lifts her to a projected No. 16 in the live WTA rankings, placing her ahead of Osaka, who drops provisionally to No. 17.

Eala has accumulated enough ranking points to move beyond the Japanese star, although the updated official rankings will be published after the tournament.

The achievement marks another milestone in Eala’s rapid ascent.

She entered the week ranked 17th after a breakthrough season highlighted by her first WTA 500 championship in Washington.

Now, the Filipina has reached her sixth career WTA semifinal and fourth of the season.

She has also won all six sets she has contested in Hong Kong.

What’s Next for Alex Eala After Historic Ranking Breakthrough?

Eala will face former world No. 3 Maria Sakkari in Saturday’s semifinals.

The fourth-seeded Greek defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-2, 6-3, in her quarterfinal.

Sakkari, currently ranked No. 30, is pursuing her first final of the season.

For Eala, another victory would put her within one match of her second WTA title.

The stakes extend beyond another trophy opportunity.

With each victory, Eala continues to raise expectations for Philippine tennis while demonstrating that her breakthrough season has been no fleeting success.

Osaka remains one of the sport’s most accomplished players.

But in Hong Kong, Eala has climbed past her in the rankings — and her season is not finished yet.