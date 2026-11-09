Alex Eala Reaches Historic Career-High Ranking Despite Hong Kong Open Heartbreak

Alex Eala walked off the court in Hong Kong without the trophy she wanted. A day later, she had something else to celebrate.

The 21-year-old Filipina climbed to a career-high No. 15 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings Monday, November 9, despite suffering a painful defeat to American Claire Liu in Sunday’s Hong Kong Open final.

Eala rose two places from No. 17, moving ahead of Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, who ended her professional career following her quarterfinal exit at the same tournament.

The milestone makes Eala the highest-ranked Filipino and Southeast Asian player in WTA history, adding another remarkable achievement to her breakthrough season.

Alex Eala Reaches Career-High No. 15 After Hong Kong Open

Osaka dropped to No. 17 with 2,315 points.

The latest rankings also put Eala in position for a potentially favorable draw at the 2027 Australian Open.

Players seeded inside the top 16 are generally protected from facing another top-16 seed until the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

Eala’s ranking does not guarantee her seeding in Melbourne, but it gives her a promising starting position entering the new season.

The achievement came after a difficult conclusion to her Hong Kong campaign.

Liu defeated Eala 6-3, 6-0 in Sunday’s championship match, winning the final nine games to capture her first WTA singles title.

The American completed the tournament without dropping a set.

Eala, meanwhile, struggled with discomfort in her right knee and received medical treatment during the opening set.

The defeat denied her a second tour-level championship, but it could not erase the significance of her season.

Sorana Cirstea Ends Career as Eala Climbs Rankings

Eala’s rise also coincided with the end of Cirstea’s distinguished professional career.

The 36-year-old Romanian played her final tournament in Hong Kong, where she entered as the top seed.

However, qualifier Alexandra Shubladze ended her campaign in the quarterfinals.

Cirstea retired after a career spanning nearly two decades, leaving the sport with three WTA singles titles and multiple Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances.

Although she remains officially ranked No. 16, Eala’s stronger points total allowed the Filipina to move ahead of her.

The narrow six-point margin illustrates just how competitive the rankings remain entering the offseason.

Eala Reflects on Breakthrough 2026 Season

For Eala, the latest milestone capped a year that transformed her career.

She captured her first WTA Tour singles championship in Washington in August, becoming the first Filipino player to accomplish the feat.

Her rise also included seven victories over top-10 opponents and a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

She reached the Wimbledon fourth round and the US Open third round before finishing her campaign with another championship appearance in Hong Kong.

Eala admitted that ending the season ranked 15th exceeded her expectations.

“Dreams are only dreams until they’re not,” she told reporters after Sunday’s final.

After a demanding schedule, Eala plans to spend time with her family before preparing for 2027.

She will enter that season with a new ranking, greater expectations and evidence that she belongs among the world’s best.

Hong Kong did not deliver another trophy. It delivered another milestone.