Alex Eala Heavily Favored in Hong Kong Open Quarterfinals: Odds, Time, Schedule

Alex Eala has spent much of her breakthrough season proving she belongs among the world’s best. On Friday, the Filipina tennis star faces a different challenge: living up to expectations.

Eala enters her Hong Kong Open quarterfinal against Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic as a heavy favorite after finally overcoming Tereza Valentova in a dramatic second-round encounter Thursday.

The world No. 17 defeated Valentova, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7), to secure her first victory over the Czech teenager in three meetings.

Now, Eala is one win away from another WTA semifinal, with oddsmakers backing the 21-year-old Filipina to advance.

Alex Eala vs. Antonia Ruzic: Hong Kong Open Betting Odds

According to odds provided by Bovada on Thursday, Eala is a -310 favorite to defeat Ruzic, who enters Friday’s quarterfinal as a +250 underdog.

Those odds translate to an implied winning probability of approximately 75.6% for Eala before accounting for the bookmaker’s margin.

However, Ruzic has already demonstrated why rankings and betting lines offer little protection in tennis.

The 23-year-old Croatian, ranked No. 81 in the world, eliminated sixth-seeded Wang Xinyu, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, to reach the quarterfinals.

Friday’s matchup will be the first career meeting between Eala and Ruzic.

While Eala holds a significant advantage in the rankings, Ruzic arrives with momentum after knocking out one of the tournament’s seeded contenders.

What Time Is Alex Eala’s Hong Kong Open Quarterfinal?

Eala and Ruzic will meet Friday, November 6, at Victoria Park Tennis Stadium in Hong Kong.

The match is listed for approximately 7:40 p.m. Hong Kong time, which is also 7:40 p.m. in the Philippines.

For fans watching in the United States, the scheduled start is 6:40 a.m. Eastern.

The match will take place on Centre Court as part of Friday’s quarterfinal schedule. The actual start could change depending on how long the preceding matches take.

The other quarterfinal matchups feature Zeynep Sonmez against Claire Liu, Sorana Cirstea against Alexandra Shubladze, and Maria Sakkari against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Alex Eala Seeks Another Breakthrough After Valentova Victory

Eala enters Friday’s match after surviving one of her toughest tests of the tournament.

Against Valentova, she raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set before holding off the Czech teenager’s comeback.

The second set proved even more demanding.

Eala recovered from a 4-2 deficit to force a tiebreak, where she built a 5-0 advantage.

Valentova then saved three match points and pulled even at 7-7 before Eala finally closed out the victory on her fourth opportunity.

“It was so tough, really, really tough,” Eala said afterward.

The victory snapped Eala’s two-match losing streak against Valentova and secured her place in the Hong Kong quarterfinals for the first time.

A victory over Ruzic would send the second-seeded Filipina into Saturday’s semifinals against either fourth-seeded Sakkari or qualifier Sasnovich.

The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, November 8.

Eala has a favorable path on paper, but her battle against Valentova offered a timely reminder of how quickly momentum can disappear.

On Friday, she will have another opportunity to turn expectations into results.