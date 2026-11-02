Leylah Fernandez Climbs to Highest WTA Ranking in 4 Years After Heartbreaking Family Loss

Leylah Fernandez has returned to the world’s top 20 for the first time in more than four years, reaching a significant career milestone just one day after revealing a heartbreaking family loss.

The Filipino-Canadian tennis star climbed five places to No. 18 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association rankings released Monday, Nov. 2, following her runner-up finish at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

The achievement came under difficult circumstances.

Fernandez revealed Sunday that her Filipino grandfather had died, breaking down in tears as she paid tribute to him during the trophy presentation after losing to Diana Shnaider in the final.

Leylah Fernandez Returns to WTA Top 20 After Four Years

Fernandez’s remarkable late-season resurgence has propelled her back among the world’s elite players.

The 24-year-old now has 2,201 ranking points, rising from No. 23 last week.

It marks her highest ranking since August 2022, when she reached a career-high No. 13.

Her latest breakthrough followed consecutive WTA 500 final appearances in Ningbo, China, and Tokyo.

Fernandez lost to world No. 1 Elena Rybakina in the Ningbo championship match before pushing Shnaider to three sets in Tokyo.

She fell 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in Sunday’s final, ending a hard-fought match that lasted two hours and 18 minutes.

The Canadian had defeated Elise Mertens and Kamilla Rakhimova earlier in Tokyo while receiving a quarterfinal walkover against Rybakina.

Her rise also moved her ahead of fellow Canadian Victoria Mboko, who slipped to No. 20.

Leylah Fernandez Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Grandfather

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The significance of Fernandez’s performance went beyond tennis.

During Sunday’s trophy ceremony, Fernandez struggled to contain her emotions while thanking her family following the death of her grandfather.

“We had some bad news today but thank you so much for all the support, all the messages, it really means a lot,” Fernandez said.

She then addressed her grandfather directly, using the Filipino word “Lolo.”

“Lolo, I know you are looking down on us so thank you for always being strong and supporting us. I know you are going to take care of us from above, so thank you.”

The moment offered a glimpse into the emotional weight Fernandez carried throughout the championship match.

She later explained that memories of her grandfather helped her fight back after falling behind 4-0 in the second set.

“I was also thinking a little bit about my grandfather, trying to use his strength to give me just a little bit more strength to keep going and fighting,” Fernandez said.

Although she ultimately fell short of the title, her determination resonated beyond the final score.

Fernandez Completes Remarkable Late-Season Turnaround

Fernandez’s return to the top 20 caps an impressive stretch on the Asian hardcourt circuit.

She captured her first title of the season at the Singapore Open in September, earning the sixth WTA singles championship of her career.

She followed that triumph with runner-up finishes in Ningbo and Tokyo, reaching three finals in a little more than a month.

The resurgence has helped Fernandez recover from a season in which she dropped outside the world’s top 30.

With 2027 approaching, the former US Open finalist has put herself in a stronger position for tournament seedings and another push toward her career-best ranking.

But her latest achievement carries a more personal meaning.

One day after honoring her grandfather through tears, Fernandez reached a rankings milestone that reflects both her exceptional recent form and her perseverance through a difficult moment.