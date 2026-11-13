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Coco Gauff Reveals Plans That Make Her Happy She’s Out at WTA Finals

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INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Coco Gauff of the United States walks on court for her match against Marta Kostyuk of Czechia during day five of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on November 12, 2026 in Indian Wells, California (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Coco Gauff had to wait and see what happened.

Her fate at the WTA Finals depended on what happened in the night match between Jessica Pegula and Linda Noskova.

If Pegula won, Gauff would go home, not advancing from the group stage to the knockout semifinal round.

If Pegula lost, though, Gauff would have more tennis to play.

Turns out, Pegula won in thrilling three-set fashion.

Despite that, Gauff may not be too upset. She has plans.

Coco Gauff Has Other Plans

GettyINDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates while playing Marta Kostyuk of Czechia during day five of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on November 12, 2026 in Indian Wells, California (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Gauff revealed after she won on Thursday — which was before Pegula’s match — that she was actually going to be OK with any outcome.

This is what Gauff said, via Sky Sports:

“It’s out of my hands. I’ll be fine either way. If I go through, I’ll be here on Saturday. If not, I’ll be at Camp Flog Gnaw, a music festival. I’ve got plans either way.”

Camp Flog Gnaw was brought into existence by Tyler The Creator in 2020 and is held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Gauff won’t have any more tennis to play this week, but she’ll surely find a way to enjoy herself with a lot of music to be listened to.

Why Coco Gauff Lost Tiebreak

GettyINDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Coco Gauff of the United States returns a shot to Marta Kostyuk of Czechia during day five of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on November 12, 2026 in Indian Wells, California (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff was the victim of being on the wrong side of a tiebreak in the standings at the WTA Finals.

They play round-robin groups of four players — like World Cup groups.

That leaves only three matches, though, so it’s possible for three players to go 2-1 and then it to come down to tiebreaks.

In this case, they also use sets to determine who finishes ahead — so winning 2-0 twice is better than winning 2-1 twice.

With that in mind, Gauff finished just behind Pegula and Noskova in the group standings.

Gauff played well at the tournament, but she was swept by Noskova, which proved to be Gauff’s undoing.

She didn’t seem too bothered by the concept of going to enjoy a music festival this weekend. It’s a long season, and that’ll give Gauff a chance to relax.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Coco Gauff Reveals Plans That Make Her Happy She’s Out at WTA Finals

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