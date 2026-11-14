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Nicole Melichar-Martinez Shares Heartbreaking Injury Update

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INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States is injured in her match against Taylor Townsend of the United States and Katerina Siniakova of Czechia while playing with Cristina Bucsa of Spain during day five of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on November 12, 2026 in Indian Wells, California (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Nicole Melichar-Martinez went down in a scary fall earlier this week as part of the WTA Finals doubles tournament in California.

The hope of tennis fans was that the injury wasn’t as bad as it looked, but that appears to not be the case.

Melichar-Martinez shared an update on social media, and it’s the kind of heartbreaking outcome that will see her out of action for an extended period of time.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez Injury Update

GettyINDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 10: Cristina Busca of Spain and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States confer while playing Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani of Italy during day three of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on November 10, 2026 in Indian Wells, California. ( (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Melichar-Martinez shared a long message on her Instagram account on Friday.

This is the full extent of what she wrote:

Leaving 2026 with a Bang, but not the kind you would wish for.

Update: Unfortunately in the match last night I felt my knee buckle inwards, and today the MRI confirmed a fully torn ACL along with some other damage. Needless to say I’ll be out for a while.

One of my favorite quotes is “everything bad is good for something” so I do look forward to the good things that come along with this difficult injury. Life works in mysterious ways. It’s not easy to be positive, especially with uncertainty, but I am trying to be positive even through the occasional negative thoughts.

I want to thank everyone for your messages and overwhelming support, especially to the @wta medical team and to my husband @carlosmartinezcoach and parents.

I’m sorry to Cristina we had to finish our great year this way… but I’m proud of our run and of our fight. Thank you for supporting team #TomandJerry this year.

I’ll keep you posted on my recovery. Thank you again.

A torn ACL, particularly in a sport like tennis with rapid changes of direction, can keep a player out for a serious length of time. It’s likely she’ll miss most or all of next season.

Tennis World Reacts

Fans chimed in after the injury news.

They wrote things like: “Very heartbreaking, wishing Nicole a speedy and successful recovery.” And “Tough to see this” with a mending heart emoji. And “noooo omg that really sucks :(” — with many more posts like those on X (formerly Twitter), as well.

 

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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