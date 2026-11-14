Nicole Melichar-Martinez Shares Heartbreaking Injury Update

Nicole Melichar-Martinez went down in a scary fall earlier this week as part of the WTA Finals doubles tournament in California.

The hope of tennis fans was that the injury wasn’t as bad as it looked, but that appears to not be the case.

Melichar-Martinez shared an update on social media, and it’s the kind of heartbreaking outcome that will see her out of action for an extended period of time.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez Injury Update

Melichar-Martinez shared a long message on her Instagram account on Friday.

This is the full extent of what she wrote:

Leaving 2026 with a Bang, but not the kind you would wish for. Update: Unfortunately in the match last night I felt my knee buckle inwards, and today the MRI confirmed a fully torn ACL along with some other damage. Needless to say I’ll be out for a while. One of my favorite quotes is “everything bad is good for something” so I do look forward to the good things that come along with this difficult injury. Life works in mysterious ways. It’s not easy to be positive, especially with uncertainty, but I am trying to be positive even through the occasional negative thoughts. I want to thank everyone for your messages and overwhelming support, especially to the @wta medical team and to my husband @carlosmartinezcoach and parents. I’m sorry to Cristina we had to finish our great year this way… but I’m proud of our run and of our fight. Thank you for supporting team #TomandJerry this year. I’ll keep you posted on my recovery. Thank you again.

A torn ACL, particularly in a sport like tennis with rapid changes of direction, can keep a player out for a serious length of time. It’s likely she’ll miss most or all of next season.

Tennis World Reacts

Fans chimed in after the injury news.

They wrote things like: “Very heartbreaking, wishing Nicole a speedy and successful recovery.” And “Tough to see this” with a mending heart emoji. And “noooo omg that really sucks :(” — with many more posts like those on X (formerly Twitter), as well.

Very heartbreaking 💔, wishing Nicole a speedy and successful recovery https://t.co/WS5OUOYjaP — Jayda (@Gauffsliv) November 14, 2026

Tough to see this ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/Q8EN8jc2P4 — Hanlon Walsh (@HanlonWalsh) November 14, 2026