Ben Shelton Praises Carlos Alcaraz’s Reaction to New Coach as Spaniard Vows Revenge in Paris

Ben Shelton revealed that Carlos Alcaraz sent him a supportive message after learning he had hired his former coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Shelton discussed the exchange during an interview with Tennis Channel after advancing to the Paris Masters final on Saturday, November 7. The American will face Alcaraz for the title after both players won their semifinal matches.

Shelton recently hired Ferrero, who previously coached Alcaraz during a successful stretch of his career. Before announcing the decision publicly, Shelton contacted Alcaraz to tell him about the move.

“I reached out to him before the news dropped and I wanted to let him know, because I know how long and successful their relationship has been,” Shelton said.

Ben Shelton Shares Carlos Alcaraz’s Message About Juan Carlos Ferrero

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During his Tennis Channel interview, Shelton was asked whether he planned to seek advice from Ferrero before facing Alcaraz in the Paris Masters final.

Shelton did not reveal whether he would discuss the matchup with his new coach. However, he explained how Alcaraz reacted when he learned about the coaching change.

“I don’t know if there is a better guy on tour than Carlos Alcaraz,” Shelton said.

“I mean, he hit me back right away after winning Vienna and told me that he was so happy for me and how big the improvements in my game were going to be working with Juan Carlos. I think that’s what makes him such a great, graceful champion and someone that our sport really needs.”

Alcaraz and Ferrero previously worked together during the Spaniard’s rise to the top of men’s tennis. Ferrero, a former world No. 1, helped guide Alcaraz through several of the biggest victories of his career.

Shelton’s decision to hire Ferrero now gives the American an opportunity to work with a coach who knows Alcaraz’s game.

The two players will meet in Sunday’s final after Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud and Shelton rallied past Luca Van Assche.

Carlos Alcaraz Wants Revenge Against Ben Shelton After US Open Loss

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Alcaraz advanced to his third final since the US Open with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ruud on Saturday.

The No. 2 seed did not face a break point and closed out the match with an ace. He has now beaten Ruud in seven of their eight meetings.

Alcaraz will face No. 3 seed Shelton, who defeated him in their most recent meeting at the US Open.

That quarterfinal match ended at 3:33 a.m., with Shelton earning the victory after a lengthy battle.

“I really want to take revenge against Ben,” Alcaraz said. “Last time was a pretty tough match. I’m going to try to do different things at little moments, important moments, that I probably didn’t do well last time.”

Alcaraz leads their head-to-head series 3-1.

The Spaniard is seeking his fifth title of the season after winning in Vienna last Sunday. A victory in Paris would give him the 29th singles title of his career.

Alcaraz also survived a difficult quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz on Friday, saving two match points before advancing.