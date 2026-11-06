Jessica Pegula Takes Action After Calling Mirra Andreeva ‘Diva’ on Hot Mic

Jessica Pegula has taken steps to make amends after a private conversation in which she called Mirra Andreeva a “diva” was accidentally broadcast during a practice session at Indian Wells.

According to The Athletic, the American tennis star privately contacted those involved to apologize after her remarks about Andreeva and coach Conchita Martinez went viral ahead of the WTA Finals.

The American tennis star was caught on a courtside microphone calling Andreeva a “diva” who “needs to be humbled” following a practice session Wednesday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The conversation, which involved Pegula and coach Mark Knowles, was inadvertently broadcast on the WTA’s official YouTube channel before clips spread across social media.

By Thursday, the WTA had issued an apology, taking responsibility for failing to inform players that practice-court microphones were active.

Jessica Pegula Calls Mirra Andreeva a ‘Diva’ on Hot Mic

Pegula’s criticism centered on how the 19-year-old Russian interacted with her coach, former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez.

The world No. 5 said she had lost some respect for Martinez, whom she otherwise considered friendly, because of her handling of Andreeva’s behavior.

“I think she’s a nice girl, but she’s a diva,” Pegula was heard telling Knowles.

“She needs to be humbled.”

Pegula described a practice sequence in which Andreeva won four consecutive games but allegedly became frustrated with Martinez and directed balls toward her.

The American considered the behavior disrespectful and suggested Martinez was encouraging rather than correcting it.

However, Pegula also praised Andreeva’s considerable talent.

She described the French Open champion as an intelligent player with excellent anticipation, movement and serving ability.

Pegula even suggested Andreeva could surpass Coco Gauff if she possessed the American’s mentality.

Her comments painted a complicated picture: considerable admiration for Andreeva’s tennis, accompanied by sharp criticism of her temperament.

WTA Apologizes After Pegula’s Private Comments Go Viral

The controversy quickly shifted from Pegula’s criticism to questions about player privacy.

In a statement Thursday, the WTA accepted responsibility for failing to notify players and coaches that microphones were recording their conversations.

The organization said the equipment was intended to give fans greater access to practice sessions.

However, players had not been adequately informed that their conversations could be heard.

The WTA subsequently removed Wednesday’s practice recordings from YouTube.

Pegula’s representative told The Athletic that the American had no idea her discussion was being livestreamed.

The representative added that Pegula had privately contacted those involved to apologize.

The incident places Pegula, a member of the WTA Players’ Council, in an uncomfortable position as concerns about player privacy receive renewed attention.

Pegula and Andreeva Prepare for WTA Finals

The controversy arrives just days before the season-ending WTA Finals begin Sunday, November 8.

The tournament is being staged at Indian Wells for the first time, with the championship scheduled for November 15.

Pegula and Andreeva have been drawn into separate round-robin groups, meaning they could meet later in the tournament if both advance.

Pegula opens her campaign against Gauff on Sunday.

Andreeva, meanwhile, enters the event as the reigning French Open champion and one of the sport’s brightest young stars.

As of Thursday, Andreeva had not publicly addressed Pegula’s remarks.

For Pegula, the immediate challenge is moving beyond a conversation she never intended to make public.

For the WTA, the episode raises a broader question about how much access players should be expected to surrender, even during practice.