Trinity Rodman Celebrates Ben Shelton’s Special Day Before Facing Reigning World Cup Champions

United States women’s national soccer team star Trinity Rodman celebrated boyfriend Ben Shelton’s 24th birthday with a personal social media message before facing reigning Women’s World Cup champion Spain.

Rodman shared a photo of the American tennis player walking through what appeared to be a garage filled with classic cars on Friday, October 9.

“24❤️I love you Benny,” Rodman wrote on Instagram.

Shelton responded with three heart emojis.

The birthday celebration came as Rodman prepared for one of the USWNT’s biggest international tests: the Americans will face Spain on Saturday, October 10, in Washington, D.C.

The two countries will meet again Tuesday, October 13, in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Spain enters the matches as the world’s top-ranked women’s national team and reigning World Cup champion, while the United States holds the No. 2 spot in the FIFA rankings and won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Trinity Rodman Reveals How USWNT Is Preparing for Spain’s Pressure

Rodman acknowledged feeling additional nerves ahead of the international friendlies because of the extended break between national team camps.

The Washington Spirit forward said the Americans have focused on maintaining possession and handling Spain’s aggressive pressure.

“I feel like I’ve been more nervous this camp just because there’s been a longer break in between camps, and then having a few months in between, going straight into playing Spain,” Rodman told ESPN.

She explained that her preparation has centered on making smart decisions with the ball before looking for opportunities to attack.

“I have been more focused on kind of just having completions and playing the simple pass, and retaining the ball,” she continued.

Rodman also emphasized the importance of establishing the team’s style before taking additional risks.

“I think as we get into the game, and as we demonstrate our identity, then that’s when you can start trying things. I think we’re all pretty good at recognizing that.”

Despite the challenge of facing the reigning world champions, Rodman said she appreciates the freedom she receives from her teammates and coaches.

“But on top of that, I feel like I’ve always, in this environment, been in a place where I can try those things, mess up, and I know my team has my back and they cover for me and vice-versa. I’m really happy that I have that freedom to be able to be myself.”

The upcoming matches will give the United States an opportunity to measure its progress against the team that won the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Ben Shelton Celebrates Birthday With Shanghai Masters Victory as ATP Finals Race Continues

While Rodman prepares for international competition, Shelton is pursuing another major milestone in his tennis career.

The American opened his Shanghai Masters campaign with a 6-3, 7-6(6) victory over Germany’s Daniel Altmaier.

The win came as Shelton celebrated his birthday and continued his pursuit of a place in the season-ending ATP Finals.

Shelton entered the tournament fourth in the ATP Race to Turin standings, putting him in position to qualify for the event for a second consecutive year.

The ATP Finals feature the season’s top eight eligible singles players, making the final stretch of the tennis calendar particularly important for those seeking qualification.