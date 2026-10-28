MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 25: Kody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his two-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Target Field on September 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Clemens was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
He spent his rookie season playing for the Detroit Tigers.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Roger Clemens played 24 seasons at the MLB level.The legendary pitcher spent two of those seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.In that span, Clemens won back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards.Son Of Toronto Blue Jays Legend Hit 27 Home RunsIt’s worth noting that Clemens’ son (Kody) is currently playing for the Minnesota Twins.He is coming […]
Son Of Toronto Blue Jays Legend Hit 27 Home Runs For Current MLB Team