Hi, Subscriber

Son Of Toronto Blue Jays Legend Hit 27 Home Runs For Current MLB Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 25: Kody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his two-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Target Field on September 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Roger Clemens played 24 seasons at the MLB level.

The legendary pitcher spent two of those seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

GettyToronto Blue Jay’s pitcher Roger Clemens catches the ball in the early innings against the Baltimore Orioles at Toronto’s Skydome 21 September. Clemens is in the running for the Cy Young award for the second consecutive year.

In that span, Clemens won back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards.

Son Of Toronto Blue Jays Legend Hit 27 Home Runs

GettyKody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins gestures as he runs the bases after his first inning home run against Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City.

It’s worth noting that Clemens’ son (Kody) is currently playing for the Minnesota Twins.

He is coming off a strong year where he hit 27 home runs.

MLB wrote:Kody Clemens set new career highs across the board for the @Twins ! 💪”

Clemens also hit his 50th career home run during the middle of the year.

Roger Clemens wrote (via X) on July 18: “50th homer of Kodys career! Congrats Son!”

Looking At Clemens

GettyKody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins is embraced by Brooks Lee #22 after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on September 9, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Clemens was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season playing for the Detroit Tigers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Son Of Toronto Blue Jays Legend Hit 27 Home Runs For Current MLB Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Blue Jays News

More Heavy on Blue Jays News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x