Son Of Toronto Blue Jays Legend Hit 27 Home Runs For Current MLB Team

Roger Clemens played 24 seasons at the MLB level.

The legendary pitcher spent two of those seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In that span, Clemens won back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards.

Son Of Toronto Blue Jays Legend Hit 27 Home Runs

It’s worth noting that Clemens’ son (Kody) is currently playing for the Minnesota Twins.

He is coming off a strong year where he hit 27 home runs.

MLB wrote: “Kody Clemens set new career highs across the board for the @Twins ! 💪”

Clemens also hit his 50th career home run during the middle of the year.

Roger Clemens wrote (via X) on July 18: “50th homer of Kodys career! Congrats Son!”

Looking At Clemens

Clemens was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season playing for the Detroit Tigers.