Chiefs’ Trade Deadline Prediction Has Big Tyreek Hill Implications

The Kansas City Chiefs struggled to get much going at all on offense in Week 7 as they fell 20-3 to the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks’ smothering defense limited running back Kenneth Walker; who otherwise had been having an All-Pro type year; to just 36 rushing yards off of 14 carries on Sunday. But long-term it would seem that the passing game is the bigger concern.

Travis Kelce and Noah Gray were the team’s top two receivers last weekend with 44 receiving yards apiece, following by Walker with 21.

No wide receiver managed even 20 yards in Week 7, with rookie Cyrus Allen and third-year ex-first round pick Xavier Worthy garnering just 29 yards combined.

With Rashee Rice having now spent multiple weeks on the sidelines and deep-threat Tyquan Thornton out for the majority of the remainder of the year, the Chiefs could be forced to look for reinforcements at the position.

Chiefs Predicted to Make Move for WR Before Trade Deadline

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, that could come in the form of a move at the trade deadline in two weeks’ time.

“I do expect them [Kansas City] to be buyers at the trade deadline. They have targeted, it seems the past couple of years, a receiver. We know we’ve talked about who are they going to acquire. I would expect them to have conversations surrounding a receiver.” Rapoport reported on Tuesday on ESPN’s Big Day

“We’ll see what kind. It’s. not like Justin Jefferson is out there. Tyreek Hill is not healthy enough, and there is obviously all the off the field stuff. I would expect them to target a receiver, we’ll see at what level. But [general manager] Brett Veach is always trying to invest and help, I think that’s where they go.”

Chiefs May Well Look to Non-Tyreek Hill WR Options

Fellow analyst and former Indianapolis Colts center (and briefly head coach) Jeff Saturday touted current Colts slot Josh Downs as a potential name to watch as a possible addition for KC.

With Rapoport not only mentioning that the Chiefs could trade for a different WR but actually that Hill’s injury and off the field issues may complicate the signing altogether, it once again feels more and more likely that Kansas City will look to alternate options rather than risking dipping their toe back in the Hill fountain.

Hill was found liable for two counts of civil battery earlier this month, and is currently recovering from an ACL tear suffered back in later September 2025.