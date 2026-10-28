Aaron Judge Just Gave Yankees an Ultimatum for the Offseason

Following their disappointing setback in the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees have some serious questions to answer this offseason, and Aaron Judge isn’t exactly hiding what he wants to see from the organization.

The Yankees slugger, who has yet to experience World Series glory in his career, has made it clear that another disappointing season isn’t good enough. If the Yankees want to get back to where they believe they belong, some significant changes may be necessary.

New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Gave The Club An Ultimatum For The Offseason

After the devastating loss to the Rays to end their season, Judge made no secret of the fact that he believes the club’s front office needs to do whatever is necessary to upgrade the club into championship contention.

“We’re the Yankees,” Judge said after his club dropped a 4-3 decision to the Rays, sealing their fate. “I feel like they should go all in and do what they need to do and find. If we’ve got holes, if it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you’ve got to go out there and get it.

“That’s why I signed back here to play with the Yankees, to fight for a championship every single year, to go all in. That’s what I do every offseason, get ready to give this team and this city everything I’ve got. So I expect them to do the same.”

Does Judge believe the team has already gone “all-in”?

“It’s tough to say,” Judge said. “I want to trade for everybody, sign everybody every single year, but I know that’s not realistic. So they give us a winning team every single year, but that’s not good enough here in New York. We’re the Yankees. You’ve got to go out there and chase championships and go all in every year. So I’m excited to see what they do.”

That puts the pressure squarely on the front office, which now has to figure out how aggressive it wants to be this winter.

Needless to say, Judge isn’t going anywhere, but his latest comments could be viewed as something of an ultimatum for the Yankees: build a team capable of winning a championship around him, or risk wasting another year of his prime.

The Yankees Have Confirmed That Manager Aaron Boone Is Returning

The Yankees announced that manager Aaron Boone, who has been on the job since December of 2017, will be back for the 2027 MLB campaign, putting a major leadership change on hold.

While there was a varied reaction from fans of the Yankees, the move had the full and complete support of right-hander Cam Schlittler.

“He’s someone that’s going to put his players first, and I think that’s very important,” Schlittler said of Boone. “He’s been great to this team and to the guys in here. We trust him. There’s not a single day where I haven’t trusted him or a decision he’s made. I have a great relationship with him, and I’ll back him up.”