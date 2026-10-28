Jorge Posada Sounds Off on What’s Wrong With New York Yankees

The New York Yankees seem to be going through a revolving door year after year, with the same problems resurfacing.

The Yankees continue to reach the postseason, but they haven’t been able to get over the hump once they get there. That trend has continued under manager Aaron Boone, whom the team plans to bring back in 2027 for his 10th season.

Boone led the Yankees to the playoffs this year, but the Tampa Bay Rays swept them in the ALDS after New York advanced through the Wild Card round. The loss eliminated the Yankees and extended their World Series drought to 17 consecutive years.

Jorge Posada Sounds Off on What’s Wrong With Yankees

On Tuesday, during an interview with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Yankees legend Jorge Posada was asked what he believes is wrong with the current state of the organization. He answered quite bluntly.

“It’s tough to know what’s going on when you’re not there. Especially in the playoffs. You’re going to see everything so big when you don’t cover second base or when you don’t cover first base or the pitcher doesn’t cover first base or you’re not backing up a base.. everything’s magnified during the playoffs,” Posada said. “So during the season if it happens and you don’t address it that’s when it becomes a problem. It needs to happen more during the season and make these guys more accountable. You didn’t run to first base? Get him out of the game. Make him understand that this means something. It’s not a game, it’s really a job and some guys are not doing their job.”

Jorge Posada says the Yankees need to address their mistakes more during the season so it doesn’t become a problem in the playoffs. The Show with @Joelsherman1 & @JonHeyman ➡️ https://t.co/wjJtMvDogn https://t.co/vmGzaUKY9t — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 27, 2026

The last time the Yankees won a World Series came in 2009, when Posada helped the team capture his fourth championship during his 17-year career, which he spent entirely with New York.

Posada Doesn’t Feel Welcome by Yankees Anymore

In the same interview, Posada also revealed that he hasn’t felt welcome by the Yankees organization since retiring in 2011.

“I don’t think they want me there,” Posada said when asked if he believes he could help the team as a consultant or assistant coach. “I don’t feel welcome when I go there. Even in spring training… so I don’t go.”