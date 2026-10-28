Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Brutal Thunder Injury News Before Mavericks Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder are undefeated through four games, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is running out of healthy teammates.

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Thunder listed seven players on their injury report, including six who have already been ruled out.

The list includes three significant contributors in Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace, along with veteran guard Alex Caruso. Making matters worse, Ajay Mitchell, who helped carry Oklahoma City to a victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday, is now questionable with a right ankle sprain.

The latest developments leave Gilgeous-Alexander facing a difficult assignment as Oklahoma City attempts to preserve its perfect start to the 2026-27 NBA season.

Oklahoma City Thunder List Seven Players on Injury Report

According to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Thunder have ruled out six players for Wednesday’s game in Dallas.

The full list includes:

Jalen Williams: Out — Left ankle fracture

Chet Holmgren: Out — Right knee patellar tendinitis

Cason Wallace: Out — Left shoulder labral tear

Alex Caruso: Out — Right ankle sprain

Nikola Topić: Out — Low back surgery

Thomas Sorber: Out — Right knee surgery

Ajay Mitchell: Questionable — Right ankle sprain

The most damaging injuries came during Oklahoma City’s 108-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Williams and Wallace both suffered serious injuries in that contest, with both players requiring surgery.

Their absences remove two important contributors from Oklahoma City’s rotation, including Williams, who has emerged as one of Gilgeous-Alexander’s most important running mates.

Holmgren’s absence adds another complication. The 7-foot-1 big man also missed Monday’s victory over Phoenix and will sit out a second consecutive game because of his knee injury.

Caruso, meanwhile, suffered his ankle sprain during Monday’s contest against the Suns. The veteran guard left in the second quarter and did not return.

Oklahoma City’s injury situation has deteriorated rapidly, leaving the Thunder with significant questions about their available rotation just one week into the regular season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Face Even Greater Burden Against Mavericks

Perhaps the most concerning new development is Mitchell’s questionable designation.

The young guard delivered the best scoring performance of his NBA career on Monday, pouring in 30 points as Oklahoma City defeated Phoenix 125-114.

Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 26 points, while Jared McCain scored 18 and Isaiah Hartenstein added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Despite missing several key contributors, the Thunder improved to 4-0.

Mitchell’s breakout performance was particularly important because he started in place of Williams, providing Oklahoma City with a much-needed offensive boost.

Now the Thunder face the possibility of losing him, too.

If Mitchell cannot play Wednesday, Gilgeous-Alexander would be without another significant scoring option in an already depleted backcourt.

McCain, Hartenstein and the remaining healthy contributors would have to shoulder additional responsibilities against Dallas.

There is at least one piece of encouraging news for Oklahoma City: Gilgeous-Alexander is not listed on the Thunder’s injury report, meaning the centerpiece of their offense remains available.

The Mavericks have injury concerns of their own, including Kyrie Irving, who is questionable with left knee injury management.

For Oklahoma City, however, the larger concern extends beyond Wednesday’s result.

Williams and Wallace are facing extended absences, Holmgren is dealing with knee tendinitis, and the Thunder have now lost another rotation player in Caruso.

Gilgeous-Alexander has helped Oklahoma City navigate its first four games without a loss. Wednesday’s matchup will provide another test of just how much adversity the Thunder can absorb before their mounting injuries begin affecting the standings.