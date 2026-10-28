Wild Trade Pitch Sends Commanders QB Jayden Daniels to Super Bowl Contender

The Washington Commanders can’t be this dumb, right?

History tells us they could be. That’s why a trade pitch for Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels from NFL Draft Bites’ Chad Forbes deserves serious consideration, and you should ask yourself one question: Which team says “No” first?

“(Commanders) in tough predicament. Jayden Daniels due for a new contract in offseason,” Forbes wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Deal will be over $60M per season and potentially surpass Mahomes as the league’s highest-paid player. Played just 11 of last 23 games. Do you at least listen? Say the Vikings offer 2027-2028-2029 1st-rounders?”

Toss in current Vikings starter Kyler Murray as a stopgap until the Commanders can draft another quarterback, and it starts to seem like a real proposition.

Commanders fan and Pardon My Take co-host Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger chimed in as the voice of reason.

“The ‘tough predicament’ in this case is whether or not to trade the best QB your team has had in at least 35 years,” PFT wrote on his official X account in response to Forbes. “No offense to Taylor Heinicke.”

Commanders on Brink of Another Lost Season

We never get to this point if the Commanders don’t struggle like they have the last few years.

Since going 12-5 and making it to the NFC Championship Game in Daniels’ bravura rookie season in 2024, the former No. 2 overall pick has missed more games than he’s played. That meant he missed 10 games in 2025 as Washington went 5-12, and 2 games already in 2026 as his team has stumbled to a 1-4-1 start.

The Vikings are the NFL’s lone unbeaten team left standing at 6-0.

Touch Decision Awaits on Daniels’ Contract

Everyone can agree that giving Daniels a contract that makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players right now isn’t a no-brainer — and it’s OK to remind ourselves that he still has another full season left on the 4-year, $37.7 million rookie contract he signed in 2024.

Daniels and his mom/agent can complain all they want this offseason — the fact is, the Commanders don’t have to pay him yet. Yes, the other two quarterbacks in the top three picks in his draft will get massive deals after this year — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (No. 1 overall) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (No. 3 overall) — but they’ve proven their worth.

Before the season, Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti released a list of projected “Next Man Up” contracts at every NFL position — meaning the next contracts that will reset the market for each position. He included Williams and Maye, but not Daniels.

“It’s not a predicament at all,” Anarchist Bub Carrington wrote on X. “Pay the man. He’s a star quarterback, and every metric shows it. Get him a real coach and an offensive line.”