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Ex-Tigers Pitcher Tarik Skubal In Line For MLB History

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National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up prior to game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers made the difficult decision to part ways with ace pitcher Tarik Skubal, who had won consecutive American League Cy Young Awards, by trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers when it became clear that a contract extension wasn’t going to be able to be worked out.

Skubal helped the Dodgers win the National League West Division, and advance to the National League Championship Series. However, their dreams of a World Series three-peat were halted by the Milwaukee Brewers, who swept them in stunning fashion.

Skubal can become an unrestricted free agent the day after the World Series concludes, which could very well be soon considering Milwaukee’s lead over Tampa Bay.

And he’s in line to make MLB history with his next contract.

Former Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Could Set MLB History With His Next Contract

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on September 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

According to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, the next deal that Skubal signs could exceed that of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who currently holds the mantle of the largest guaranteed contract in MLB history for a pitcher.

As if that weren’t enough, his next annual salary could break the record held by a pair of former Tigers in Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

“The record for largest guaranteed contract ever given to a pitcher is Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers, while Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander share the record for highest average annual value ($43.33 million). Based on conversations with executives and agents around the league, Skubal’s next deal could exceed both,” Feinsand wrote earlier this month.

One thing is for certain – regardless of where Skubal signs, he’s in line to make a considerable sum of money.

Tigers President Of Baseball Operations Scott Harris Doesn’t Regret The Trade

Speaking weeks after the trade of Skubal to the Dodgers in return for a trio of prospects, Tigers executive Scott Harris explained that he didn’t regret the blockbuster move.

“I think the answer is still no, I don’t have regrets over that,” he said of the trades last month.

“I think the third part maybe added into the question is – I didn’t share this with you guys at the time, but I was very much thinking about it,” he continued. “When you have a 6-22 May, you put yourself on a path with no margin for error. You can’t afford another downturn. You can’t afford to have a situation where injuries and underperformance, or just fatigue from June, July and August, ultimately bites you in August and September.

“I think that’s how our season played out. I think when we lost Riley (Greene) in mid-August, it put us on a path for a second downturn that ultimately knocked us out of real contention for the division or the Wild Card. That was part of the calculus at the time of the Trade Deadline.”

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

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Ex-Tigers Pitcher Tarik Skubal In Line For MLB History

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