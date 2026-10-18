Charles Jourdain Reacts to Brother’s Loss at UFC Edmonton

UFC bantamweight veteran Charles Jourdain shared his reaction to his brother Louis Jourdain’s loss at UFC Edmonton.

Louis Jourdain’s UFC debut did not go the way he wanted, as he was taken down by Timmy Cuamba and submitted in the second round of their bantamweight bout at UFC Edmonton.

It was a tough showing by the younger Jourdain brother, but his big bro wants him to know that he still has his back.

Charles Jourdain Reacts to Louis Jourdain’s UFC Edmonton Loss

Taking to social media, Charles Jourdain reacted to Louis Jourdain’s UFC debut defeat.

“It’s easy to watch it’s harder to do To all the doers When you take a bite out of life sometimes it taste awful and sometimes it’s good! But I hope you won’t die on a empty stomach,” Charles Jourdain wrote on his Instagram.

Louis Jourdain Shares Thoughts on UFC Edmonton Loss

In addition to his big brother having his back on social media, Louis Jourdain also shared his thoughts on a difficult night at UFC Edmonton.

“My UFC journey didn’t start the way I wanted. It was the best and the worst night of my life. Thank you to those who are still supporting me. I failed tonight, but I know what I’m capable of. I’ll take the lessons, get back to work, and come back better,” Louis Jourdain wrote on his Instagram.

While it was a very difficult loss for Louis Jourdain in his UFC debut, he is obviously at no risk of being cut by the promotion, as this was his first fight inside the Octagon, so he’ll get another chance to right the ship.

It’s possible that he could even return quickly, as the UFC heads back to Canada for UFC 336 in January in Toronto. That would be the ideal scenario for Louis Jourdain, as he would be able to get back on track rather quickly instead of waiting around for his next fight.

But there is no doubt he has a lot of work to do, especially in the grappling department, if he wants to have success inside the Octagon.