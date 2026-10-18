UFC Edmonton Post-Fight Bonuses Revealed After Exciting Event

Following the UFC Edmonton card, the organization revealed which fighters were the recipients of the post-fight bonus awards.

UFC Edmonton took place on Saturday, October 17, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Check out all of the bonus winners below.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Mike Malott

In the main event of UFC Edmonton, Mike Malott knocked out Joaquin Buckley with a brutal knee to the chin in the second round. This was the biggest win of Malott’s career to date and should land him another top-10 opponent his next time out after this huge victory.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Marc-Andre Barriault

At middleweight, Marc-Andre Barriault knocked out Kyle Daukaus in the first round with an upset win. Barriault weathered the early storm of Daukaus, who took him to the ground, to reverse position and finish him via TKO.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Mandel Nallo

In the first fight on the main card, Mandel Nallo knocked out Nate Landwehr in the second round. Nallo picked Landwehr apart with a variety of strikes to the body, head, and legs, before finally finishing him off in the second round.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Joel Faglier

At heavyweight, Joel Faglier knocked out Javad Mahjoub in the second round after overcoming a big first round by Mahjoub, as he knocked Faglier down twice. It was a terrific comeback by Faglier, who proved that MMA isn’t about who looks best on the scale.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Cristian Perez, Timmy Cuamba, Tanner Boser, Nick Galanti, Katlyn Cerminara, Steven Koslow, Chelsea Chandler, SuYoung Yoo

At lightweight, Cristian Perez knocked out Kyle Nelson in the first round. This was a quick one for Perez, as he stormed across the Octagon and stopped Nelson with punches early in round one.

In a bantamweight bout, Timmy Cuamba submitted Louis Jourdain in the second round. This was a terrific performance by Cuamba, who dominated Jourdain on the mat to earn his third win inside the Octagon.

In a heavyweight bout that served as the featured prelim, Tanner Boser got Canada on the board with a third-round TKO win over Jhonata Diniz. Boser absolutely dominated the fight with his grappling and ground-and-pound and got the finish late in the third round when referee Jason Herzog finally stepped in and stopped the bout.

At middleweight, Nick Galanti submitted Julien Leblanc in the first round. Galanti immediately shot a takedown, took Leblanc’s back, and tapped him out with a face crank submission for his first UFC win.

In a women’s flyweight bout, Katlyn Cerminara knocked out Mackenzie Stiller in the first round with a head kick and punches. It was a terrific performance by Cerminara, who was coming back after a two-year layoff after having her first child, as she got the first finish of her UFC career.

At bantamweight, Steven Koslow submitted Chad Anheliger with a third-round rear-naked choke. It was a very impressive performance by Koslow, considering he was coming off a four-year layoff as he went out there and finished the Canadian with seconds to go in the third round.

In a women’s bantamweight bout, Chelsea Chandler submitted Melissa Croden with a kimura. Chandler got Croden down to the mat and snapped her arm with the nasty submission for the win.

In a bantamweight bout that kicked off the card, SuYoung Yoo submitted Cody Chovancek in the third round with a kimura. Yoo absolutely dominated the fight with his grappling and then scored the finish late in the third round with a nasty submission to get the win.