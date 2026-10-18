Mike Malott Flatlines Joaquin Buckley With Brutal Knee

There will be a big party tonight in Edmonton. Mike Malott beat Joaquin Buckley via knockout in the second round. The Canadian fighter landed a perfect knee on the chin of the American fighter. An amazing victory and a perfect end to a very entertaining UFC Edmonton card, with 12 finishes in 13 fights.

Malott will get into the top 10 of the division with the victory. Buckley came into the fight on a two-fight losing skid, knowing he desperately needed a win. Malott will keep rising in the welterweight rankings.

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Amazing Win

Buckley and Malott fought a very competitive first round. Both guys didn’t really did anything significant to make sure to secure the round. Buckley looked to take more risks in the second round. Malott was on the fence but timed a perfect knee that knocked out Buckley. The follow-up punch put him completely out. An amazing win for Canada and Malott.

Massive Upset

In front of her home crowd, Jasmine Jasudavicius earned the biggest win of her career. After three rounds, she beat top contender Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision. Jasudavicius was able to beat Blanchfield with her grappling skills. Blanchfield, who is known for her grappling, had nothing for Jasudavicius on the ground.

Blanchfield knew she needed a finish in the third round but didn’t have the power to put the Canadian fighter away. After three rounds, Jasudavicius won and might be next for the title. But that depends on what the UFC wants to do.

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Incredible Debut

He came in hostile territory but leaves Canada as a big winner. Cristian Pérez won his UFC debut against Kyle Nelson in the first round via knockout. Nelson tagged Pérez early on, but the Mexican fighter recovered almost immediately.

He went after Nelson and knocked him down. Nelson wasn’t able to defend the onslaught on the ground and got brutally knocked out. An amazing debut for Pérez in the UFC within 27 seconds.

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Completely Destroyed

Mandel Nallo has put on an amazing performance at home against Nate Landwehr. After losing his UFC debut, he came in with a chip on his shoulder in his sophomore UFC fight against Landwehr. Nallo dominated with sharp striking from the start. Landwehr had no answer to Nallo’s jab and low kicks.

In the second round, Landwehr could barely stand on his feet anymore. Nallo landed another low kick and finished the fight with ground-and-pound. A beautiful victory in front of his home crowd for Nallo.

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Battle Of The Debutants

Joel Faglier has made the most of his short-notice UFC debut. The American fighter came to Canada to take on the undefeated Javad Mahjoub. Faglier had to overcome adversity early in the fight.

Mahjoub knocked him down twice, but Faglier was able to recover and went to the second round. Mahjoub was heavily gassed and barely moving anymore in the second round. Faglier was a lot fresher and tagged Mahjoub. Faglier finished him with ground-and-pound for the comeback victory.

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Full Results UFC Edmonton

Main Card

Mike Malott def. Joaquin Buckley via knockout (knee) – R2, 2:32.

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Cristian Pérez def. Kyle Nelson via KO (punches) – R1, 0:27.

Marc-André Barriault def. Kyle Daukaus via TKO (punches) – R1, 4:28.

Tommy Cuamba def. Louis Jourdain via submission (neck crank) – R2, 2:48.

Mandel Nallo def. Nate Landwehr via TKO (leg kick & punches) – R2, 0:47.

Preliminary Card

Tanner Boser def. Jhonata Diniz via TKO (punches) – R3, 4:26.

Nick Galanti def. Julien Leblanc via submission (face crank) – R1, 1:26.

Joel Faglier def. Javad Mahjoub via TKO (punches) – R2, 2:11.

Katlyn Cerminara def. Mackenzie Stiller via TKO (punches) – R1, 4:46.

Steven Koslow def. Chad Anheliger via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 4:31.

Chelsea Chandler def. Melissa Croden via submission (Kimura) – R1, 4:52.

SuYoung You def. Cody Chovancek via submission (Kimura) – R3, 4:19.

Full bonuses were also announced after the fights.