Christian Leroy Duncan Reacts to UFC Vegas 122 Stoppage Loss

UFC middleweight contender Christian Leroy Duncan reacted to being stopped by Brendan Allen in the main event of UFC Vegas 122.

In what was his first UFC main event slot, Duncan fought tooth and nail with Allen for nearly five full rounds before his opponent finished him in the fifth round with a nasty rear-naked choke submission, which saw Duncan’s five-fight win streak snapped.

Christian Leroy Duncan Reacts to UFC Vegas 122 Loss

Taking to his social media following UFC Vegas 122, Duncan shared his reaction to the loss.

“Thankful for the experiences that carry us forward. Nothing Changes. The fire is too bright to dampen. The pursuit continues, back to work,” Duncan wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Christian Leroy Duncan?

There’s no doubt this loss for Duncan was a tough one, as he saw his long winning streak come crashing to an abrupt halt. Yet, he did fight very well in the bout, so it’s not like his stock is going to take a massive hit, even though he did lose the fight.

For his next bout, don’t be surprised to see Duncan get another top-15 opponent, albeit someone ranked lower in the rankings, not someone ranked near the top like Allen was.

For instance, Duncan could fight someone like Edmen Shahbazyan, who is ranked No. 15 in the Meta UFC rankings and who deserves a chance to fight someone ranked higher after his recent performances. Both men also have a recent defeat against Allen, by the way, making this bout make even more sense if the UFC decides to book it.

As well, Duncan could even fight someone who is unranked at the moment but who is looking to break into the rankings. That’s certainly possible, as Duncan will have to take a step back after losing to Allen.

Still, despite this loss, he did put up a great fight, and it’s also worth noting that he fought Allen’s choke attempt at the end without immediately giving up, which is something else that should keep him in the UFC’s good books going forward, as the matchmakers like to see that.