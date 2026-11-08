UFC Vegas 124 Bonuses Revealed Following Fun Event

Following the UFC Vegas 124 card, the promotion revealed which fighters took home the post-fight bonus awards.

UFC Vegas 124 took place on Saturday, November 7, at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. See all the bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night ($100,000 to each fighter): Johnny Walker vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

In the main event, Johnny Walker brutally knocked out Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the third round of their heavyweight war. Cortes-Acosta was winning the fight early on, but Walker rocked Cortes-Acosta in the third round and then finished him with heavy strikes to improve to 2-0 as a heavyweight. Although Cortes-Acosta lost the fight, he will go home with a bonus check as the UFC felt this was the best fight on the card and awarded both him and Walker bonuses for Fight of the Night.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Elijah Smith

In a bantamweight bout, Elijah Smith brutally knocked out Davey Grant in the first round. Smith improved to 4-0 in the UFC with the brutal first-round win, which was the biggest win of his MMA career to date. He is now an MMA free agent.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Thomas Petersen

In a heavyweight bout, Thomas Petersen defeated Gabriel Lorenco via third-round TKO. Lorenco dominated the first round, but Petersen came back to win the second round before finally getting the finish with 13 seconds left in the third round.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Austin Bashi, Andre Petroski, Jose Souza

At featherweight, Austin Bashi submitted Carlos Calderon in the first round with a rear-naked choke. Bashi took Calderon down immediately and found the choke just over a minute into the fight.

In a middleweight bout, Andre Petroski defeated Mantas Kondratavicius via second-round TKO. Once Petroski got his wrestling going, he was able to take down his opponent and will and stop him with heavy ground and pound.

In a welterweight bout that kicked off the card, Jose Souza brutally knocked out Jonny Parsons with an uppercut and left hook combo. It was an incredible finish by Souza, who may have sent Parsons packing from the UFC roster.