Kevin Holland Responds to UFC Rival Jacobe Smith

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Holland responded to rival Jacobe Smith’s recent callout of him for a fight inside the Octagon.

Holland and Smith were supposed to fight at UFC Oklahoma City in July, but Holland withdrew due to an injury.

Following Smith’s recent win over Randy Brown, he made it clear that he wants to fight Holland next, and now, “Trail Blazer” has responded.

Kevin Holland Responds to Jacobe Smith

Speaking in a social media post, Holland responded to Smith’s latest callout of him.

“Speaking of staying away from the wrestlers, everybody keeps going on and on and on and on about this guy, Jacoochie. I don’t understand what the big deal is. The guy’s a stud wrestler, pretty fun fighter to watch when he’s landing those little in tight elbows and ground and pound, but what the (expletive) is the guy worried about me for? I’m not the champ of the division. I’m not holding this guy up. I’m nowhere even in the spotlight to where this guy wants to be,” Holland said (via MMAFighting.com).

“Maybe he wants to be the King of the City, but I don’t even (expletive) go to Dallas. I’m in Fort Worth. I ride horses. That guy wrestles. I don’t hang out with the wrestling community. I appreciate the wrestling community; I respect the wrestling community, but that’s not what I do. I like when they do big throws, but I’ve never been a big fan of a double-leg, sticking my head in a crotch. That’s effective, but that doesn’t mean that’s what I do. The guy gets a few knockouts, but that’s usually against guys that are coming off of the regional scene. Local Fury guys. Guys that I was once fighting before, back in 2016. I knocked those guys out, too.

“It’s a little bit harder to knock out the guys that don’t want to be knocked out. Randy Brown, dominant performance. I had the guy in a submission choke for half of a round; I didn’t get a (expletive) 10-6. I damn near had that boy out of there. He’s a hard guy to put away. So I understand the frustration there. But I don’t understand the (expletive) frustration with me! It’s kind of like what 50 Cent said: I understand you’re mad at this guy, I understand you’re mad at this guy, but I don’t understand why the (expletive) you’re mad at me.”

Kevin Holland Not Interested in Jacobe Smith

Although Smith wants Holland, “Big Mouth” says he’s not interested, so don’t expect him to call Smith out if Holland beats Uros Medic this Saturday night at UFC 334.

“So, in all reality, they always say there’s this percent chance I’m gonna fight this guy, or this percent chance I’m gonna fight that guy; in 100 percent honesty, I think I’m gonna be more like Jon Jones when it came to the Tom Aspinall situation. You hear the crickets chirping, and you hear the ducks ducking underwater and floating down the river. I guess that’s just (expletive) me, Donald Daffy Duck, laughing all the way to the bank and back like Mr. Scrooge,” Holland said.