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Dana White Reveals the One Condition That Would Make Him Fight Eddie Hearn

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Zuffa Boxing 11: Fisher v Pirotton
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LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Dana White, President and CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship attends the Zuffa Boxing 11 Official fight card at Copper Box Arena on September 26, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Dana White revealed the one condition that would make him agree to fight Eddie Hearn. White previously scoffed at the idea, but seems more open to a potential fight. The UFC CEO is not interested in a big production and called on Hearn to pick any gym he wants.

White and Hearn have been at odds for quite some time, particularly since White entered boxing. The UFC CEO angered boxing promoters when he unveiled his vision for Zuffa Boxing.

Since then, Hearn has been on the attack by criticizing UFC fighter pay and even challenged White to a boxing fight.

Now, White has not entirely shut the door on a potential fight. However, he issued a fight proposal of his own, leaving the decision to Hearn.

 

Dana White Reveals the One Condition That Would Make Him Fight Eddie Hearn

Dana White revealed the one condition that would make a boxing fight with Eddie Hearn a reality. He responded to the reports that KSI’s Misfits Boxing offered $10 million to each of them for a boxing fight.

White admitted that he has not spent any time boxing in 20 years. That, as well as his age, makes him fully aware of the quality of a potential fight.

The UFC CEO said he would agree to fight Hearn if Hearn selected a boxing gym and they fought for free.

“KSI’s company [Misfits Boxing]? They have definitely not sent me an offer, but I’ve heard of this. Let me ask you a question. I’m 57 years old. The last time I boxed was when I was 38, when I was going to fight Tito Ortiz, right? Eddie Hearn’s a bum. He’s never boxed, ever, okay. He might’ve [expletive] around the gym or done whatever,” White told All Out Fighting.

“Now, Mike Tyson was 58 or 59 [years old] when he fought Jake Paul. You see what Mike Tyson looked like? Mike Tyson is one of the greatest of all time, right? So a bum who’s never done anything, and a guy who is a never-was. What kind of a fight do you think that would be? And how that would look and why people would want to even [expletive] waste one second? If Eddie Hearn wants to fight, he can pick the gym here in London. We’ll go down to the [expletive] gym, me and him, and we can [expletive] do it. For free,” White said.

 

White Compliments Misfits Boxing for Marketing Tactic

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GettyCEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White takes questions from reporters during a press briefing with US President Donald Trump in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 9, 2026. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

White also complimented KSI’s Misfits Boxing for attempting to set up a boxing fight with Hearn.

While White admitted that he feels $10 million for himself and Hearn is ridiculous, he acknowledged what Misfits Boxing was trying accomplish.

“$10 million for Eddie Hearn to fight and for me to fight. That’s some goofy [expletive]. But, brilliant. Brilliant marketing for Misfits. I get it,” White told All Out Fighting.

 

Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is sports writer who covers UFC for Heavy.com. He began writing for Heavy in 2025 after providing MMA coverage for Sportskeeda. Giancarlo is an experienced journalist and interviewer, having covered soccer clubs Toronto FC and Inter Toronto FC as a full-season reporter, and also producing sports coverage for Toronto radio station VIBE 105.5FM. More about Giancarlo Aulino

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