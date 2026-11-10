Dana White revealed the one condition that would make him agree to fight Eddie Hearn. White previously scoffed at the idea, but seems more open to a potential fight. The UFC CEO is not interested in a big production and called on Hearn to pick any gym he wants.

White and Hearn have been at odds for quite some time, particularly since White entered boxing. The UFC CEO angered boxing promoters when he unveiled his vision for Zuffa Boxing.

Since then, Hearn has been on the attack by criticizing UFC fighter pay and even challenged White to a boxing fight.

Now, White has not entirely shut the door on a potential fight. However, he issued a fight proposal of his own, leaving the decision to Hearn.

Dana White Reveals the One Condition That Would Make Him Fight Eddie Hearn

Dana White revealed the one condition that would make a boxing fight with Eddie Hearn a reality. He responded to the reports that KSI’s Misfits Boxing offered $10 million to each of them for a boxing fight.

White admitted that he has not spent any time boxing in 20 years. That, as well as his age, makes him fully aware of the quality of a potential fight.

The UFC CEO said he would agree to fight Hearn if Hearn selected a boxing gym and they fought for free.

“KSI’s company [Misfits Boxing]? They have definitely not sent me an offer, but I’ve heard of this. Let me ask you a question. I’m 57 years old. The last time I boxed was when I was 38, when I was going to fight Tito Ortiz, right? Eddie Hearn’s a bum. He’s never boxed, ever, okay. He might’ve [expletive] around the gym or done whatever,” White told All Out Fighting.

“Now, Mike Tyson was 58 or 59 [years old] when he fought Jake Paul. You see what Mike Tyson looked like? Mike Tyson is one of the greatest of all time, right? So a bum who’s never done anything, and a guy who is a never-was. What kind of a fight do you think that would be? And how that would look and why people would want to even [expletive] waste one second? If Eddie Hearn wants to fight, he can pick the gym here in London. We’ll go down to the [expletive] gym, me and him, and we can [expletive] do it. For free,” White said.

White Compliments Misfits Boxing for Marketing Tactic

White also complimented KSI’s Misfits Boxing for attempting to set up a boxing fight with Hearn.

While White admitted that he feels $10 million for himself and Hearn is ridiculous, he acknowledged what Misfits Boxing was trying accomplish.

“$10 million for Eddie Hearn to fight and for me to fight. That’s some goofy [expletive]. But, brilliant. Brilliant marketing for Misfits. I get it,” White told All Out Fighting.