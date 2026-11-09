Hi, Subscriber

Reinier de Ridder Called Out By UFC Vegas 124 Winner

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Reinier de Ridder UFC Vegas 124
Getty
Reinier de Ridder UFC Vegas 124

Top-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Reinier de Ridder was called out by Lucas Fernando after his big win at UFC Vegas 124.

Fernando defeated Billy Elekana via unanimous decision on the UFC Vegas 124 main card to improve to 2-0 in the UFC, following a knockout win over Rafael Tobias in his promotional debut earlier this year at UFC 330.

Now, Fernando wants a big step up against a ranked opponent in de Ridder.

Lucas Fernando Calls Out Reinier de Ridder

Speaking to reporters after UFC Vegas 124, Fernando called out de Ridder for his next fight.

“There is a name I see as a very interesting matchup for me, and it’s a fight that would grab the public’s attention. He is a guy who is ranked pretty far ahead. I know I’m just getting started here, but a fight I would really like to have is against Reinier de Ridder. He’s a tough opponent, but I didn’t come here to play around. We came here to fight the biggest and the best. I think it would be highly interesting. He’s a guy who looks for the grappling, but he can also strike. I think that with a good game plan, I have what it takes to go out there and finish that fight,” Fernando said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Lucas Fernando Open to Whatever UFC Wants

While de Ridder would be Fernando’s first choice for his next opponent, ultimately he is open to fighting whomever the UFC matchmakers want to match him up with next.

“It took me a long time just to get to the UFC. But now that I’m finally here, I want to use every performance to prove that I didn’t get here by accident and that I belong. I think if I had gotten the knockout tonight, the UFC probably would have given me (a bigger) test right away. But let’s see what they think. We will see what Mick Maynard and Hunter Campbell say. Either way, I’m going to go back to the gym, keep working hard, and whatever challenge the UFC brings next, I’ll be ready for it,” Fernando said.

Adam Martin Adam Martin is a sports journalist with over 15 years of experience. He has a speciality in MMA, while also covering the Big 4 Sports. Adam is currently a contributor to Heavy.com, with previous experience working for The Toronto Star, Sportsnet, theScore, Bookies, BJPenn.com, and MMAOddsbreaker.com. More about Adam Martin

0 Comments

Reinier de Ridder Called Out By UFC Vegas 124 Winner

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on UFC News

More Heavy on UFC News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x