Reinier de Ridder Called Out By UFC Vegas 124 Winner

Top-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Reinier de Ridder was called out by Lucas Fernando after his big win at UFC Vegas 124.

Fernando defeated Billy Elekana via unanimous decision on the UFC Vegas 124 main card to improve to 2-0 in the UFC, following a knockout win over Rafael Tobias in his promotional debut earlier this year at UFC 330.

Now, Fernando wants a big step up against a ranked opponent in de Ridder.

Lucas Fernando Calls Out Reinier de Ridder

Speaking to reporters after UFC Vegas 124, Fernando called out de Ridder for his next fight.

“There is a name I see as a very interesting matchup for me, and it’s a fight that would grab the public’s attention. He is a guy who is ranked pretty far ahead. I know I’m just getting started here, but a fight I would really like to have is against Reinier de Ridder. He’s a tough opponent, but I didn’t come here to play around. We came here to fight the biggest and the best. I think it would be highly interesting. He’s a guy who looks for the grappling, but he can also strike. I think that with a good game plan, I have what it takes to go out there and finish that fight,” Fernando said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Lucas Fernando Open to Whatever UFC Wants

While de Ridder would be Fernando’s first choice for his next opponent, ultimately he is open to fighting whomever the UFC matchmakers want to match him up with next.

“It took me a long time just to get to the UFC. But now that I’m finally here, I want to use every performance to prove that I didn’t get here by accident and that I belong. I think if I had gotten the knockout tonight, the UFC probably would have given me (a bigger) test right away. But let’s see what they think. We will see what Mick Maynard and Hunter Campbell say. Either way, I’m going to go back to the gym, keep working hard, and whatever challenge the UFC brings next, I’ll be ready for it,” Fernando said.