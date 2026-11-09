Israel Adesanya Reacts to UFC Saudi Arabia Main Event Booking

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shared his reaction to his UFC Saudi Arabia main event booking.

On Saturday, the UFC officially announced that Adesanya will fight Shara Magomedov in the headliner of UFC Saudi Arabia, which takes place on December 5 at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Israel Adesanya Reacts to UFC Saudi Arabia Headliner

Taking to his social media after UFC Saudi Arabia was officially announced,

“I don’t need much. But Imma have it all! #gimmiedat #doomsong #bloodonthesand,” Adesanya wrote on his Instagram.

A Big Fight for Israel Adesanya

Adesanya has lost his last four fights in a row heading into UFC Saudi Arabia, so he absolutely needs to win this fight and get his name back into the win column, because things have not gone well for him as of late.

Obviously, Adesanya isn’t at risk of being cut even if he loses this fight for his fifth straight defeat, as he’s a lifer in the UFC and someone whom the promotion can still book for big fights just because he has such a big name in the sport.

But if Adesanya loses again, and especially if he suffers another stoppage defeat, he may very well decide that he wants to retire, as he’s already a UFC Hall of Famer and one of the greatest middleweights of all time.

That being said, if he goes in there against Magomedov and takes a ton of damage, he may feel like it’s not worth continuing his fighting career. But it remains to be seen what will happen, as it will depend on how the fight goes and how he looks in it.

It’s worth noting that Adesanya is the betting favorite to win the UFC Saudi Arabia main event, so despite all of his recent losses, the oddsmakers still believe in his talent and think that he can bounce back and get back into the win column despite things not going very well for him as of late.

We’ll find out on December 5 how Adesanya’s next fight will go when he steps into the Octagon and goes against Magomedov.