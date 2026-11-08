Johnny Walker: Alexander Volkov Deserves Heavyweight Title Shot

UFC heavyweight contender Johnny Walker believes that his teammate Alexander Volkov deserves the next UFC heavyweight title shot.

Volkov has won his last three fights and seven of his last eight, but he has not been given a title shot yet in the UFC heavyweight division.

Though Walker’s back-to-back knockout wins have put him in the conversation to get a title shot himself, he hopes that Volkov gets it first.

Alexander Volkov Should Get Title Shot, Says Johnny Walker

Speaking to reporters after knocking out Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Vegas 124, Walker made it clear that he wants to see Volkov get the next UFC heavyweight title shot.

“Yeah, he does, bro. He’s been in the division for how long? He’s probably the toughest guy on the planet. You know, it’s his time now,” Walker said (via MMAjunkie.com).

With the UFC heavyweight title fight coming up next weekend, we’ll soon find out if Volkov will get it.

Johnny Walker Predicts UFC 334 Title Fight

Next Saturday at UFC 334, UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane puts his belt on the line for the first time when he battles Josh Hokit.

While Walker did not go so far as to pick the winner, he believes it’s a striker vs. grappler fight that will come down to who can implement their game plan correctly.

“Ciryl Gane is a very tough guy. He has very good striking, but I’m 100 percent sure that Josh Hokit is a better wrestler. So whoever implements that game plan will be the winner of that fight. It’s like my fight today. I have more skills than Waldo. He’s a more boxer. He just wants to land the big punches. He has heavy hands, but that’s it, you know? Even when he’s on top of me, he couldn’t do much. I was chill there and took a break. ‘OK, let’s take a break. You cannot punch me more.’ If he punch big, I would have space to get out. … So that’s going to happen on the title shot, as well. Whoever implements the game better, you’re going to be the winner,” Walker said.