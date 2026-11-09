Ilia Topuria Open to Coaching TUF Against Paddy Pimblett

Former UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria says that he is interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter against rival Paddy Pimblett.

Topuria and Pimblett have been linked to a grudge match in the early part of 2027, and if that happens, then both men are interested in coaching against each other on TUF.

Ilia Topuria Open to Coaching Against Paddy Pimblett on TUF

Speaking to ABC.es, Topuria said that he is open to coaching on TUF against Pimblett.

“Paddy, Paddy, Paddy… I’ll eat him up like the sausage he is! There are no easy opponents. Paddy’s a guy to be reckoned with, but come on, with that head of his, you just aim the punch that way and hit him. I’ve heard some rumors (about The Ultimate Fighter), but I haven’t had any conversations with the UFC. I don’t know what their interests are. When we resume talks with them, we’ll see if we’re on the same page. There are still good times ahead, but what matters most to me is getting back to training, feeling healthy and well, and then we’ll be ready for whatever comes up,” Topuria said (via MMAFighting.com).

Ilia Topuria Says Paddy Pimblett Isn’t Like Justin Gaethje

If you ask Topuria, Pimblett is not like Justin Gaethje, the man who beat him at UFC Freedom 250 for his only career defeat.

”If you listen to him, he’ll say, ‘He beats me at everything,’ but I beat him at anything I want. After a loss, it’s hard to talk about these things, but Paddy, on the ground, just grappling, doesn’t win a single point against me. He doesn’t take me down, he doesn’t pass my guard, he doesn’t do anything. I don’t see him as being any better than me on the ground. He’s a pushover, he’s got a sausage body, he thinks his size gives him an advantage, but he can’t do anything,” Topuria said.

“He’s not like Justin. Justin is a dog; he knows how to dodge punches, he’s very experienced, and he’s very freestyle. He does things that, to me, are poorly executed, but they’re effective. Paddy has nothing, no knockout punch, no unexpected takedowns, no submissions out of nowhere. Paddy is very predictable; you can see his intentions.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the UFC is open to booking these rivals on TUF, but it certainly makes a lot of sense for everyone involved.