Promising Welterweights Added to UFC Saudi Arabia

The UFC is still scheduled to host an event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 5. In the ANB Arena, Islam Dulatov returns to action. He takes on Levan Chokheli in the welterweight division. Both fighters will fight their second fight for the promotion.

Multiple sources have confirmed the matchup to Heavy.com after an initial report from Connected MMA. Neither fighter is currently ranked, but both made a massive impression in their respective UFC debuts.

Very Promising

Islam Dulatov is a Russian-born MMA fighter who grew up in Germany and officially represents Turkey. The 28-year-old competed as an amateur between 2016 and 2019 before transitioning to the professional ranks later that year. Dulatov fought the majority of his early professional career in Germany. He had a bad start with a unanimous decision loss in his pro debut but hasn’t lost since. After impressive victories in Brave CF and Sparta Championship Fighting, Dulatov signed with the OKTAGON MMA promotion. With a vicious knee to the body, he finished John Palaiologos via TKO in his debut.

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It was Dulatov’s only fight for the promotion. He got a call from the UFC to fight during the Contender Series in 2024. He took on Vanilto Antunes and won in the first round via a spectacular elbow knockout. UFC President Dana White had no doubt Dulatov would do well in the UFC and gave him a contract. He debuted in July last year with a knockout win over Adam Fugitt in the first round, earning him the ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus. Dulatov was supposed to make his comeback earlier this year but had to withdraw on fight day with an illness. Now, he is back for his sophomore UFC fight and takes on Levan Chokheli.

Impressive Debut

Chokheli is two years older than his opponent, Dulatov. The fighter from Georgia started his professional MMA career in 2016. Within three years, he fought a record 9-0 in his home country. After two fights in Germany, he signed in 2021 with Bellator MMA. Chokheli had a difficult start at the promotion, winning only one of his first three fights. After losing to Goiti Yamauchi in 2022, Chokheli put together three consecutive wins, finishing over former UFC fighter Sabah Homasi. Bellator MMA gave him a step up in competition in 2024 against Lorenz Larkin. Unfortunately for Chokheli, he lost the fight by knockout in the first round.

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Chokheli was hoping for a call from the UFC but knew he needed a win on his record to possibly get a call. He went back to Germany in 2025, where he knocked out Alexandre Gonçalves in the second round. Chokheli kept hoping for a call from the UFC, and he finally received the call earlier this year. He was matched up on short notice against Leon Shahbazyan. Chokheli made a very impressive debut by finishing Shahbazyan within 23 seconds of the first round by knockout. Now he is back for his second fight in the UFC. A big step up in competition when he meets Islam Dulatov.

UFC Saudi Arabia – Riyadh