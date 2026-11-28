UFC middleweight prospect Baisangur Susurkaev is out of his upcoming bout against Damian Pinas at UFC 335 next month.

Not long after Pinas, Susurkaev’s opponent at UFC 335, hinted that Susurkaev was out of the fight, the fighter himself confirmed the bad news.

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Damian Pinas Off UFC 335

Taking to his social media, Susurkaev confirmed an injury will take him out of UFC 335, as he broke his leg in training and will be unable to fight Pinas next month.

“Sometimes things don’t go as planned. I’ve done everything I could, but sometimes injuries are part of the game. This isn’t the end just a setback. I’ll be back. I never back down from a fight. But sometimes the fight you have to win is the one against your own injuries. I’ll heal, I’ll come back, and I’ll finish what I started. See you soon I also want to offer my apologies to the organisation @ufc @mickmaynard2 @danawhite and to my opponent; @thebabayagashow_ufc despite the circumstances, they did everything that was required of them, but the plans of the Almighty come first,” Susurkaev wrote on his Instagram.

UFC Searching for Opponent for Damian Pinas

The Susurkaev vs. Pinas matchup was one that fans were very excited for as it pitted two young, up-and-coming knockout artists against each other.

Now that Susurkaev is out of the card, the UFC will immediately go to work on signing Pinas to a new contract against someone else.

It will be interesting to see if the UFC prefers to give Pinas a matchup against a veteran fighter or if they will go with another youngster such as Susurkaev. Either way, it’s obviously not great news for anyone, as UFC 335 is only a few weeks away, so the UFC doesn’t have a lot of time to get a new fight matched up.

But with UFC 335 being the final card of the year, you know that Pinas will want to stay on the card instead of being forced to sit out the rest of the year, so look for the matchmakers to get him a new matchup.