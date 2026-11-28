Surging UFC welterweight contender Yaroslav Amosov was compared favorably to UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Amosov takes on Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event of next weekend’s UFC Saudi Arabia card.

Ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia, Amosov has been compared to the legend Nurmagomedov.

Dustin Poirier Says Yaroslav Amosov is Like Khabib Nurmagomedov

Speaking on the “Deep Waters” podcast, Amosov was compared favorably to Nurmagomedov by Dustin Poirier, Amosov’s teammate at American Top Team, who has trained with Amosov and fought Nurmagomedov in the UFC. In Poirier’s opinion, Amosov’s grappling is like Nurmagomedov rather than UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, who just beat Machado Garry at UFC 330.

“The riding is different (than Makhachev’s). He’s more of a Khabib (Nurmagomedov) than an Islam,” Poirier said of Amosov (via MMAjunkie.com).

Dustin Poirier Predicts Upset at UFC Saudi Arabia

Despite Amosov being the betting underdog against Machado Garry, Poirier believes that the Ukrainian will pull off the upset and defeat the Irishman at UFC Saudi Arabia.

“Yaroslav is my pick, no doubt. He’s good, man. You got to give Ian credit because coming off a title fight, this is your first fight back in the organization, that’s a tough, tough fight. But also, to his strength, he just did a full camp for a five-round fight against a grappler, and he showed good wrestling defense. He wrestled back into Islam a few times,” Poirier said.

This is a massive fight in the UFC welterweight division, no doubt about it.

Should Amosov win, he would immediately become a top contender at 170 lbs and likely only be one more win away from a title shot. He would still have to wait for the division to sort itself out, as Makhachev is currently sitting on the sidelines and waiting to see what happens in the co-main event of UFC 336 when Carlos Prates meets Michael Morales for the interim belt.

But either way, if Amosov can go in there and take out Machado Garry, especially if he can find a finish, it would absolutely put him in the upper echelon of the UFC welterweight division.