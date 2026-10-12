WNBA Star Angel Reese Makes Major Gesture for Atlanta Dream Teammates After Historic Finals Berth

Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese celebrated her team’s trip to the WNBA Finals by treating her teammates to a lavish dinner in New York City following their semifinal victory over the New York Liberty.

The Dream swept the Liberty with an 85-83 win at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, October 9, securing the franchise’s first WNBA Finals appearance since 2013.

According to Page Six, Reese arranged a private celebration at Sei Less, a popular New York City restaurant, where the players spent several hours celebrating their playoff success.

The 24-year-old forward reportedly rented out an entire private dining room for the occasion, allowing her teammates to enjoy dinner, music and dancing away from the public.

The restaurant’s owners also agreed to keep the establishment open late to accommodate the team.

Angel Reese Treats Atlanta Dream Teammates to Lavish Dinner After WNBA Playoff Victory

Reese and her teammates enjoyed a large selection of dishes during their celebration, including king crab legs, lobster spoons, oxtail spring rolls, chicken satay, short rib and shrimp dumplings.

The players reportedly sang and danced throughout the evening before leaving the restaurant around 3:30 a.m. ET.

According to the outlet, the Dream players also left a generous tip for restaurant employees as a thank-you for staying late.

A source told Page Six that Reese was particularly excited to celebrate the accomplishment with her teammates.

“Angel was just exhilarated to be sharing the moment with her teammates,” the source said.

“She and her teammates were just living in the moment and grasping the reality of being in the Finals and in position to win a title.”

The celebration came after Atlanta eliminated the defending 2024 WNBA champions and earned an opportunity to compete for the league championship.

Reese’s Historic First Season With Atlanta Dream Leads to WNBA Finals Appearance

Reese joined Atlanta in April after the Dream acquired her from the Chicago Sky in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028.

The trade gave Reese a fresh start after two seasons in Chicago, and she has since established several WNBA records.

In June, Reese became the fastest player in league history to reach 1,000 career rebounds. She also set a WNBA single-game record with 26 rebounds.

Her defensive performance earned her the 2026 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award, making her the first player in Dream franchise history to receive the honor.

Reese also played a significant role in Atlanta’s semifinal victory. She finished Game 3 against New York with 22 points and nine rebounds, while teammate Rhyne Howard added 21 points.

The Finals appearance fulfills a goal Reese publicly shared nearly a year earlier.

Following the Las Vegas Aces’ 2025 championship victory over the Phoenix Mercury, Reese wrote on X, “manifesting the finals>>>”

After Atlanta secured its place in the championship series, Reese reflected on reaching that milestone.

“I knew I wanted to be here,” Reese said. “I knew this moment I’m supposed to be here at this very time.”

Reese and the Dream will face the Golden State Valkyries in a best-of-seven championship series beginning Saturday, October 17.

Game 1 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco.