WNBA Announced Kelsey Mitchell News Before Fever’s Free Agency Problem

This might be the most important offseason in Indiana Fever franchise history, as they have already made that clear with their latest moves.

The Fever have already made a major front-office shift to kick off the offseason. Their team president, Kelly Krauskopf, has stepped down. Indiana also relieved general manager Amber Cox of her duties on Friday.

One top priority over the next few months is Kelsey Mitchell and her impending free agency. Even with that looming, the Fever got some good news about their star guard.

Indiana Fever Got Good Kelsey Mitchell News From WNBA

The WNBA announced its first and second teams. Mitchell and teammate Caitlin Clark were named to the first-team All-WNBA team.

“Introducing your 2026 All-WNBA First Team! Caitlin Clark

Olivia Miles

Kelsey Mitchell

Breanna Stewart

A’ja Wilson”

Mitchell averaged 24.7 points, 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1 steal per game this season for the Fever. She finished third in the WNBA MVP voting behind the Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson and the Minnesota Lynx‘s Olivia Miles.

Indiana Fever Face Major Kelsey Mitchell Offseason Decision

Mitchell is projected to be the WNBA’s top free agent in the offseason. She will get plenty of interest from every team needing guard help.

Before the Fever headed into the offseason, Mitchell was asked about her upcoming decision. She seemed to hint at what she is thinking for the 2027 offseason.

“Being a part of playoffs, that’s what it’s all about, to get the experience, to figure out where you got to be better at, to figure out what your flaws is, to figure out what your weaknesses are. I think as a group, we still getting our feet wet on the playoff experience side. And we played against a team that is full of playoff experience. And so that speaks for itself. I think all we can do is keep fighting our best to be able to get in these positions, to be able to get the experience. I think that you look at the film, you take your preseason and use it for what it is. And I think we put ourselves in a position to be back here hopefully next year.”

There’s no specific date for when WNBA free agency begins. When it does start, though, Mitchell will be a top name everyone goes after.