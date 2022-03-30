Mexico vs El Salvador Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Mexico will face El Salvador in a crucial World Cup Qualifier over at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. For El Tri, it is a chance end a poor qualifying on a positive note by punching their ticket and only depending on themselves to get to the World Cup directly.

Mexico vs El Salvador Preview

Gerardo Martino will most likely be back on the bench, yet the question was in recent days was if he was going to stay on as national team coach. On Monday, the Mexican Football Federation board (FMF) confirmed that he was going to stay on board, we will have to see

Mexico will not have Atlético Madrid man Héctor Herrera as he has to serve a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Going into this match, there are six players that are on yellow card caution.

Should they get booked in the match against La Selecta, they could be missing the first match of the World Cup should Mexico qualify directly. Amongst those names are some of the more key players on this squad: Raúl Jiménez, ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Edson Álvarez, Gerardo Arteaga, Jesús Gallardo, and Nestor Araujo.

El Salvador are already out of World Cup contention and the objective would be to play as best as possible. A draw would be epic for the team, giving them a positive result with what they could build upon.

The building part is something that is a bit of a doubt since there is lots of uncertainty over the continuity of Hugo Pérez at the helm. The former US international came back to his native country and started to change the attitude and culture within the national team, although the results did not accompany them during this phase of qualifying.

El Salvador are coming off a tough loss to Costa Rica, helping Los Ticos get to earn at least a playoff spot if they plan to get to the World Cup. For them, it is all about 2026 as they will not have to deal with the North American sides in order to qualify.

La Selecta were able to keep their matches tight as nine of their 13 games played in the Octagon were decided by a goal or fewer, as La Selecta were only able to pick up seven out of a possible 27 points in those tight contests.

Mexico probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Julián Araujo, César Montes, Johan Vázquez, Jorge Sánchez; Edson Álvarez, Carlos Rodríguez, Luis Romo; Hirving Lozano, Henry Martín, Alexis Vega

El Salvador probable XI: Mario González, Alexander Larín, Roberto Domínguez, Lizandro Claros, Bryan Tamacas; Narciso Orellana, Darwin Ceren; Enrico Hernández, Eric Calvillo, Kevin Reyes; Joaquín Rivas