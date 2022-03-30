USA vs Costa Rica WCQ 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Costa Rica currently have a bit of a longshot opportunity as they host the United States over at the Estadio Nacional in San José in the final round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

With the top four teams in CONCACAF have either qualified for the World Cup or at least clinched a playoff spot, there is only one thing to determine- who goes where. Despite all that, the likelihood of the table changing is unlikely as goal difference is a pretty hefty obstacle for Los Ticos to overcome.

Sunday’s matches basically settled whatever dust was left in this region as the teams that needed to make statements did exactly that.

The US come into this match with a +13 goal difference while Costa Rica have a +3. This would mean that they would have to score around six goals to be able to overtake the Americans in that category and get a direct spot into Qatar. It is on the backs of their veterans looking for one last run that they were able to rally back and get to this position.

Is it impossible? No. It does look highly improbable though that the Costa Ricans can make that deficit disappear. Costa Rica have been a side that is very strong defensively and dropped back quite often while waiting for the opportune moments to attack on transition.

Right now there is no team with a better run of results in CONCACAF than Costa Rica. Los Ticos are unbeaten in their last six encounters, part of the reason they were able to overtake Panama and earn that World Cup playoff spot that they currently are in possession of. Also keep in mind that Costa Rica historically is a house of horrors for the US as they have not won in this venue.

Joel Campbell scored his 23rd goal in a Costa Rican shirt on Sunday, which stood up as the game-winner, moving him into a tie for eighth all-time with Jorge Hernan Monge and now looks to reach Walter Centeno in seventh place.

The US made a huge statement crushing a broken Panama side 5-1 in Orlando. In that match, Christian Pulisic equalled Bruce Murray for seventh all-time in national team history with 21 goals after registering a hat-trick. He is now looking to chase down Joe-Max Moore in sixth place.

Although most likely not playing their first team for the most part, this does not mean that the US will not come out to pressure as they tend to do so against their opposition.

DeAndre Yedlin would once again be available to start after sitting out due to a suspension, although Reggie Cannon could get the start. Meanwhile Venezia man Gianluca Busio will look to see if he can get his tenth cap with the national team.

Costa Rica Probable XI: Keylor Navas; Daniel Chacon, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Vargas, Ronald Matarrita, Keysher Fuller; Martinez, Tejeda, Celso Borges, Anthony Contreras; Joel Campbell

USMNT Probable XI: Ethan Horvath; George Bello, Walker Zimmerman, Eric Palmer-Brown, Reggie Cannon; Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Gianluca Busio; Jordan Pefok, Tim Weah, Paul Arriola