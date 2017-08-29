‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal – Corinne Olympios Discusses What Happened

ABC/Paul Hebert

Last week on Bachelor in Paradise, DeMario Jackson was shown sitting down with host Chris Harrison to discuss a very emotional topic. Over the summer, Bachelor in Paradise filming was suspended when a producer filed a complaint involving Jackson and Corinne Olympios. There were allegations of sexual misconduct that were ultimately proven to be unfounded. And, for those hoping to see the video of Jackson and Olympios getting hot and heavy in a pool in Mexico, that footage will most likely never be released.

Tonight, Corinne Olympios is shown with Harrison and she will give her take on what may have happened or what may have caused the allegations to be made. While many members of the Bachelor in Paradise cast came to DeMario Jackson’s defense and voiced that they felt race was a factor in the allegations, host Harrison stated on Good Morning America that the scandal was neither Olympios’ or Jackson’s fault. Harrison explained:

Corinne and DeMario had very little to do with the entire incident, as far as filing a compliant or allegations against one another and that was what created this kind of frustrating situation. It was someone who really wasn’t there and really didn’t see or hear anything that kind of got this ball rolling.

Reality Steve has identified the producer who filed the complaint as Shelby Adams, who he says is a good friend of Corinne Olympios and was her producer on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. Steve also said that:

After the hookups, DeMario and Corinne both filmed ITM’s, the hookup was discussed, and producers never brought this up as a situation that was inappropriate. Corinne and DeMario’s hook up was going to be a storyline on the show, just like any hook up on any season. It wasn’t until a rogue producer came forward to the show claiming that they saw the hook up as inappropriate and filed a complaint, did all hell break loose. I was told if the producer didn’t come forward with the complaint, everything would’ve continued as planned.

As for what Olympios had to say when the scandal news broke, she released the following statement:

I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.

Now, tonight, Olympios will open up about her feelings and what she experienced during the scandal. Perhaps Harrison will ask her about the man she was dating at the time of filming.