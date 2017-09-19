‘Little People, Big World’s’ Audrey Roloff Is Suffering From Mastitis

Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy became parents last week, welcoming their precious daughter, Ember Jean, into the world on Sunday, September 10, at 9:40 a.m.

“Labor is such a wild and miraculous process and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy. We are so thankful for this little life we’ve been blessed with and cannot wait to see all that she becomes,” the new parents said in a statement to Us Weekly.

The Little People, Big World stars have been sharing updates on their lives as mom and dad over the past few days, and both of them have expressed being very tired — which is not uncommon when there’s a new baby in the house. However, on Monday, Audrey shared that she has been suffering from mastitis.

“Mastitis is a breast inflammation usually caused by infection. It can happen to any woman, although mastitis is most common during the first 6 months of breastfeeding. It can leave a new mother feeling very tired and run-down. Add the illness to the demands of taking care of a newborn, and many women quit breastfeeding altogether. But you can continue to nurse your baby. In fact, breastfeeding usually helps to clear up infection, and nursing will not harm your baby. Although mastitis can be discouraging and painful, it is usually easily cleared up with medicine,” according to WebMD.

Audrey got candid in her Instagram story, posting a photo of herself looking rather glum.

“I can now sympathize with all your moms out there who’ve had mastitis. It’s no joke,” Roloff captioned the black and white still shot.

It didn’t take long for Little People, Big World fans to comment on Audrey’s other Instagram posts, giving her hope. Many wrote words of support and encouragement and let Audrey know that she’s doing great despite her feeling blue just a week after being tickled pink.