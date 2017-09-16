How to Watch ‘Big Little Lies’ Online Without HBO for Free

Getty

“Big Little Lies,” the HBO miniseries featuring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Adam Scott, stands to have a big night at the 2017 Emmy Awards, and as such, there’s no better time to go back and watch the highly acclaimed first season. Fortunately, there are a handful of different ways to do exactly that, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

The first option is to watch via HBO Now, the company’s standalone streaming service, but in some cases there are going to be alternatives that make more sense for certain viewers.

Most notably, if you have Amazon Prime or want to start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, it will be easier to watch HBO’s complete on-demand library through Amazon Channels.

Or, if you’ve gotten rid of cable but still want a full package of channels, a better option may be an over-the-top streaming service, which provides access to a handful of channels–including HBO–for a monthly fee. In that case, there are a bevy of options: DirecTV Now is my personal recommendation due to a larger channel package and a cheaper HBO add-on, while Sling TV and PlayStation Vue also offer different pros and cons.

All of the above options offer a free trial, and all provide access to HBO’s on-demand library, which includes “Big Little Lies.”

Here’s a complete rundown of what each streaming service provides, and how to sign up to start watching the show on your computer, phone or streaming device:

If You Have Amazon Prime

You will need subscriptions to two services: Amazon Prime, which gives you access to all of Amazon’s video library, and the HBO add-on, which gives you access to all of HBO’s on-demand movies and TV shows, as well as live TV.

If you already have an Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video account, you can click here to sign up for HBO. The service costs $14.99 per month, and you’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel before seven days, you won’t be charged.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can click here to start a free trial of both Prime and HBO. Amazon Prime has three different pricing options (Amazon Prime for either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, or you can get just Prime Video for $8.99 per month) and comes with a 30-day free trial, while HBO has a seven-day free trial and is $14.99 after that.

Once you have a subscription to Prime and the HBO add-on, you can then return to Amazon’s website to watch any “Big Little Lies” episode on your computer. You can also watch via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app by navigating to HBO under “Amazon Channels” or “My Channels.” A complete list of compatible streaming devices can be found here.

Over the Top Streaming Services

If you’ve cut the cable cord but still want a bundle of TV channels in addition to HBO, one of the following over-the-top streaming services will be your best option:

Most Channels + Roku Offer: DirecTV Now

While DirecTV Now’s cheapest option for getting HBO (“Live a Little” base bundle for $35 per month plus HBO add-on for $5 per month) is slightly more expensive than Sling TV’s cheapest option, there are some important advantages.

With DirecTV Now, you get about twice as many channels than Sling TV’s equivalent package, plus you can sign in to the HBO Go app with your DirecTV Now credentials (which isn’t an option for other streaming services), and you can get a free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) for free if you prepay two months.

The lack of DVR has been a drawback in the past, but that is in the Beta stage now, so there’s a lot to like here.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle plus the HBO add-on:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, including HBO and HBO Go. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $40 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials on HBO Go app; free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player if you prepay two months

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. Select your base bundle, then choose HBO as an extra. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package is the cheapest base bundle at $35 per month, while there are other options with more channels at $50, $60 or $70 per month. HBO is $5 per month extra with all of them. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching HBO on-demand or live content. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern when picking an OTT streaming service, Sling TV is the way to go. You can choose either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base bundle for $20 or $25 per month, respectively, while the HBO add-on is $15 per month.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of “Sling Orange” plus the HBO add-on, which is the cheapest way to get HBO through Sling:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, including HBO. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once (“Sling Blue” gets you three devices at once); 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package and add-ons you want. You can choose either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base bundle. HBO can be added to either.

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package is $20 per month, while the HBO add-on is another $15 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to Sling TV’s website and navigate to HBO to begin watching live or on-demand content. If you want to watch on your mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download and compatible with most devices

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

With PlayStation Vue’s cheapest bundle, “Access,” coming in at $39.99, and HBO costing $15 to add on to that, this is certainly the highest price point at $54.99 per month. However, if you’re willing to pay extra, there are some advantages, such as included DVR and the ability for users to watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other service.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle plus HBO add-on:

Total Channels Included: 45-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $54.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different base bundles, while HBO can be added as a standalone channel

4. Enter your payment information. “Access” is the cheapest base bundle at $39.99 per month, and HBO is $15 per month extra. If you cancel your subscription within five days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices