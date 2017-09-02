Nickelodeon Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable in 2017

Getty

Even if you don’t have cable, watching Nickelodeon online is still relatively simple.

The rise of over-the-top streaming services, which allow users to watch a handful of channels for a monthly fee, typically means there are lots of different options for watching any particular channel online, but there’s currently only one choice for those wanting to watch Nickelodeon: DirecTV Now

Sling TV is another option if you only want to watch Nick Jr., but for now, we’re just focusing on how to watch Nickelodeon. Here’s a complete rundown of what DirecTV Now has to offer, and how to sign up to start watching on your computer, phone or streaming device:

DirecTV Now

Both Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. are included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle for $35 per month, while those two channels and Nicktoons are in the “Just Right” package for $50 per month.

No matter which bundle you pick, DirecTV Now is also offering for a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include Nickelodeon and Nick Jr., while “Just Right” and up will have Nicktoons. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month, and “Just Right” is $50 per month, while there are other options at $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to watch Nickelodeon live or on-demand content on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here