‘Teen Wolf’ Tyler Posey Dating New Girlfriend Sophia Taylor Ali

In the beginning of August 2017, Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey opened up about a new relationship, saying that he admires the woman he is with, that he is happy and that the two met while working on a project together. Us Weekly reports Posey saying:

I think she’s extremely talented and a great person. I’m inspired by her a lot and she intimidates me sometimes, which I’m not really used to. I’m nervous right now talking about it. She’s beautiful, really cool, has a lot of my same interests. Yeah, I could go on about that, too.

So, who is the mystery girl in Posey’s life? Posey has been spotted with actress Sophia Taylor Ali and the two recently worked together on a horror movie called Truth or Dare. Some may recognize Ali as Sabrina from the MTV show Faking It.

According to Just Jared, Posey recently appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards on the red carpet solo, but he met up with girlfriend Ali at the event. E! Online also reported that the two arrived in the same car and Posey was spotted giving Ali a kiss during the show. The two were also spotted holding hands that night.

Prior to being linked to Ali, Posey had also been romantically linked to actress Bella Thorne.

In 2014, Posey split from his fiancee, Seana Gorlick, who was his childhood sweetheart. The couple had been dating since they were 11 years old and Gorlick had become a professional makeup artist who even worked on the set of Teen Wolf with Posey.