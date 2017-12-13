Top 10 Best Snowmobile Accessory Gifts for Christmas 2017

Amazon

Let’s have a quick tip of the helmet to Moses, William and Joseph Runnoe. And, of course, while we’re at it, we’ll make sure to make a quick bow to Carl Eliason. These snow cats were the people who brought us the snowmobile. Messrs. Runnoe got a patent, in 1896, for a “power sled.” According to Steve Pierce of the Antique Snowmobile Club of America, the invention “had an endless track of chain and eight steel crossbars supported by spring straps. The cleats had spurs on the outer edges for traction.” Great idea! Certainly a good springboard for Mr. Eliason, who, in 1927, patented the “motor toboggan,” according to Larry McDonald’s “The Bombardier Story.” There is a little bit of debate about who actually gets most of the credit for it, but we’re not here to quibble. Our focus is to find a few snowmobile accessories — gloves, helmets, other gear — that would work very well as gifts for your sleddin’ loved ones. Or even for snowmobilers you just like.

Of course, the equipment and the sport itself has changed dramatically since those early days. While it might not – yet – be an Olympic sport, snowmobiling is a sport that features all sorts of excellence. The X Games helped a lot by including snowmobile stuff in its lineup of eye-popping competitions. Remember when Heath Frisby landed the first ever front flip on a snowmobile?

Maybe that’s not necessarily the type of sledding that you – or your gift recipient – do every winter weekend. But we do know that snowmobilers are head over heels about their sport. If you’re new to snowmobiles, or shopping for someone who’s just getting into it, make sure to check out Snowmobilers.org, the home site of The American Council of Snowmobile Associations. You can find plenty of information about products, where to go sledding, clubs to sled with, etc.

According to GoSnowmobiling.org, getting into the sport might cost you anywhere from $2,500 upwards of $15,000 — all depending on the type of sled you buy and the accessories. It’s like any other outdoor sport: you can spend as much as you want, depending on how deep into it you want to get. This list of snowmobile accessories wasn’t put together to be a budget-buster, but we did search for snowmobile gear that has a nice intersection between quality, price and popularity (based on customer reviews). For a huge list of Christmas gifts for any and everybody, check out our pages of great deals. Have fun shopping as you check out our list of Top 10 Best Snowmobile Accessory Gifts for Christmas 2017.

1. Balaclava Face Mask by Your Choice

This is a snowmobile accessory that you’re definitely going to need, especially if you’re heading out into some seriously cool weather. You gotta keep that face and that neck nice and toasty because that’ll make you feel good and when you feel good, you sled better — and safer! The seller – Your Choice – offers several different versions. A multi-purpose version easily converts into a balaclava, face mask, hood, hat, heavy scarf or beanie. Another version features a unique mesh design at the mouth for easy breathability will keeping head, neck, ears and face warm. These products are very popular and get a lot of reviews, with a very high 4.3 star average (out of five). Self Pro offers an extremely popular balaclava at just about the same price point. Higher up in monetary elevation, Klim offers an Arctic fleece-lined neoprene balaclava that gets really good reviews.

Price: $11.99-15.99 (depending on color/style selected)

2. Waterproof Trailerable Snowmobile Cover

A very versatile snowmobile accessory because it fits from 105” to 125” in length, which covers most SkiDoo, Yamaha, Arctic Cat, Polaris, etc. The cover is designed for storing your snowmobile and providing all weather protection. It’s pre-shrunk and treated for water repellency, UV rays and mildew resistance. It’s got a sewn-in elastic cord, which helps provide a snug fit, but it also features a buckle strap system for trailering. Black in color, comes with a storage bag.

Price: $40.99

3. Waterproof & Windproof Thermal Snowmobile Gloves from MCTi

Possibly the most important snowmobile accessory there is, the gloves are a key to comfort, safety and a good time. These MCTi gloves, which get rave reviews from customers, feature 3M Thinsulate insulation (40 grams) coupled with 140 grams of warm cotton insulation. Lining is 100 percent knitted poly, which helps keep hands dry and warm. They are fully waterproof and the three layer composite outershell fabric is 94 percent poly, six percent Spandex, so it provides the flexibility you need with your sled’s controls. The soft PU and PVC palm features reinforced rubber fingers, providing great hand grip capability. The long gauntlet keeps out the cold and the gloves are designed with linings that remain in place when you remove your hand. Features an adjustable buckle wrist strap and a drawstring closure, as well as a zippered pocket to carry keys, ID, bank cards, etc. Another option at a higher price point is the Klim Klimate.

Price: $28.98-$29.99 (depending on size/color selected)

4. Backcountry Access Tracker3 Avalanche Beacon

This snowmobile accessory is an improvement over Backcountry’s Tracker2. The Tracker3 is 20 percent lighter and smaller, so packing it is even easier. The unit weighs 7.6 ounces with batteries while the harness weighs just 3.5 ounces. Battery life is 250 hours in transmit only and 30 hours in search only. It’s got a range of 50 meters and is certified compliant with all applicable North American and European standards. The Tracker3 features real-time display and a third receiving antenna. Tracker2 is available here. For extreme back country sledders, the K2 Ski Backside Float Pack is a great option.

5. Caliber 13210 TraxMat Snowmobile Traction Mat

Price: $300.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

This 54 inch long, 18 inch extra-wide mat provides excellent traction when you’re loading your sled. This very practical snowmobile accessory features a unique bottom grove design that allows air and water to dissipate, which preserves the life of your mat. The Caliber TraxMat features stainless steel mounting hardware, which is included. As an option, check out this eight-pack of 8’ ski protector glides.

6. Odoland Snowmobile Anti-Fog UV400 Goggles

Price: $34.95

This snowmobile accessory is very popular with reviewers, averaging a 4.4 star rating (out of five). The Odoland Snow Goggles are good for sledders, skiers, boarders — pretty much any outdoor winter sport. The ventilation openings in these puppies reduces fogging and optimizes the flow of air over the inside of the lens. They’re durable PC lenses that create a thermal barrier for clear optics. They’ve got a superior seal and they’re shatterproof, windproof and anti-glare. The elastic belt strip, which fits most helmets, is made of nylon fiber. Fits over most eyeglasses. Another very popular brand is the Copozz G1, which is at a bit higher price point but features several more colors.

Price: $16.99-$25.99 (depending on selection)

7. Extreme Max Economy Snowmobile Dolly System

These economy dollies work optimally on smooth, flat surfaces. They feature 2.5” nylon wheels and swivel casters for tight-spot maneuvering. The system comes with two ski dollies with Velcro straps and rubber pads, and a track dolly. Very positive reviews on these, including this from one customer: “I can actually use these without fastening the straps if I want. The are heavy duty and roll nicely.” If you’re interested in another brand — Black Ice — this dolly set comes in at a slightly higher price point.

Price: $38.30

8. Aura Snowmobile Body Glow LED Lighting Kit

Isn’t it time to trick out the sled? Why not!? With this Amazon deal, you can make your rig stand out from the rest. The 10 piece Aura Body Glow LED Lighting Kit features 10 flexible strips to light all sides of your sled body and underbody. The lights can be operated by either of two wireless remotes (one keychain remote and one wallet-size remote) and/or a mountable on/off switch. You can light up your sled from 80 feet away. The lights feature16 colors and three custom light shows (color strobe; color fade; color cycle). These lights are waterproof and easy to set up. The strips affix tightly with 3M tape that is designed to handle years of high engine performance and rough weather. The lights are protected by a thin, water-tight and heat-resistant polymer and they have a 50,000 hour lifetime. To power, simply loop the included ring terminals to your battery. No soldering or wire splitting necessary. The lights are made with 3-into-1 SmartColor SMDs. According to the manufacturer, the SMDs combine micro-LEDs of all colors into one refined wide-angle light.

9. Black Ice SNO-1509 Snowmobile Hoist Cart

Price: $64.99

A very practical Amazon deal. This Black Ice SNO-1509 Snowmobile Hoist Cart is designed for lifting snowmobiles that range in size from 26.375” to 39.5” wide. The cart features two large pneumatic tires, rubber lift pads and an adjustable hook-end strap. The full-width 35” long leverage handle provides added leverage to raise and lower your chariot. Made of heavy duty reinforced steel and finished in black. Light assembly required.

Price: $144.99

10. Viper Modular Dual Visor Snowmobile Helmet

This bad boy is from IV2, it’s one of nine different styles for this snowmobile helmet. The price is super low but, judging by the hundreds of customer reviews (more than 660) and the high star rating (4.2 out of 5), it’s a deal you should not pass up. If you’re looking for another helmet to have ready when you take non-sledding friends for a ride, it’s a great price and solid quality — and it looks really good. DOT approved and meets or exceeds requirements. Fiber reinforced, ABS thermal plastic composite shell with EPS impact foam. The helmet is “glove friendly” and features a single push button flip-up for quick conversion from full face to open face. The air vents allow for maximum circulation and the retractable dual inner sun visor is anti-scratch. Includes one helmet and a microfiber helmet bag. As one reviewer says, “For the price it’s freaking awesome!”

Price: $49.95-$54.95 (depending on size/color selected)