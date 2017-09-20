Rosh Hashanah 2017 – 2018 Dates & Times

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, which means it’s a time to celebrate. It is a two-day celebration and it is the first of the Jewish High Holy Days. For all the details on this year’s dates, next year’s Rosh Hashanah calendar, the meaning behind the holiday, food recipes and traditions, read on below.

Rosh Hashanah 2017 starts in the evening of Wednesday, September 20, 2017 and ends in the evening of Friday, September 22, 2017.Rosh Hashanah 2018 starts in the evening of Sunday, September 9, 2018 and ends in the evening of Tuesday, Tuesday, September 11, 2018.The Jewish organization Chabad provides an easy online form for looking up exactly when Rosh Hashanah starts and ends in many locations across the world. Check out the Chabad candle-lighting times by clicking here The holiday is said to be the traditional anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve, who were the first man and woman created, as said in the Hebrew Bible, according to Chabad.org . It takes place 163 days after the first day of Passover.Many “sound” or blow the shofar, which is a hollowed ram’s horn. Eating apples dipped in honey for a “sweet New Year” is another tradition. Candle lighting in the evenings and festive meals for the occasion are often used in celebration.“L’Shanah Tovah,” which means to have a good year.In addition to apples dipped in honey, there are several other symbolic foods associated with the holiday. Pomegranates are said to be the “new fruit” for the occasion, according to About Food . Spinach, beets, gourds, dates, carrots, green beans, black-eyed peas, fish heads, sheep, garlic and cabbage are also often included in the holiday meal.Click any of the below recipe titles to check out how to make each one.