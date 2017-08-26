What Time Does the Mayweather-McGregor Fight Start?

Getty

UPDATE: The Mayweather-McGregor fight will be delayed “slightly” due to PPV outage issues:

A statement from Showtime Sports on the delay of the Mayweather-McGregor main event. pic.twitter.com/vkCUGtuWOX — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 27, 2017

Expect a start time sometime around 12:15 or 12:30 a.m. ET (5:15 or 5:30 a.m. in UK).

Is it a fight or a farce? No matter how you feel about Saturday night’s showdown between Conor McGregor and Floyd Weather, it certainly qualifies as boxing history.

Ultimately, if things go as expected, this is going to be one of the more lopsided fights of the night–and perhaps the year. Mayweather is a legend who has taken out all previous 49 opponents, while Mayweather–while dominant inside the Octagon–is making his debut inside a boxing ring.

Still, it’s a spectacle. It’s an event. And it should be highly entertaining.

“Mayweather versus McGregor has captured the imagination of sports fans across the world. It’s a historic event demanded by the fans and put on for the fans,” Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said. “The fighters will put their talents on display in a fight that people did not think was possible. After it’s done, people will talk about this fight for years to come.”

Here’s a complete look at everything you need to know to watch:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2017

Start Time, United States: Preliminary card starts at 7 p.m. ET. Main card starts at 9 p.m. ET. Mayweather-McGregor will start around midnight ET, depending on the length of the undercard bouts

Viewing Info, United States: Preliminary card will be broadcast on Fox. Main card is on Showtime PPV and costs $99.95 for HD

Start Time, UK: Preliminary card starts at Midnight. Main card starts at 2 a.m. (early Sunday). Mayweather-McGregor will start sometime around 5 a.m., depending on the length of the undercard bouts

Viewing Info, UK: The main card is on Sky Sports Box Office PPV. It costs £19.95 in the UK and €24.95 in the Republic of Ireland

Start Time, Australia: Preliminary card starts at 9 a.m. AEST (Sunday morning). Main card starts at 11 a.m. AEST. Mayweather-McGregor will start sometime around 2 p.m., depending on the length of the undercard bouts

Viewing Info, Australia: Preliminary card will be broadcast on Fox Sports Channel 501. Main card is on Main Event PPV and costs $A59.95

Preliminary Card:

Super Lightweight: Juan Heraldez vs. Jose Miguel Borrego

Super Middlweight: Kevin Newman II vs. Mark Anthony Hernandez

Super Middleweight: Savannah Marshall vs. Sydney LeBlanc

Welterweight: Yordenis Ugas vs. Thomas Dulorme

Main Card:

NABF Cruiserweight Title: Andrew Tabiti vs. Steve Cunningham

WBA World Light Heavyweight Title: Nathan Cleverly vs. Badou Jack

IBF World Super Featherweight Title: Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca

Super Welterweight: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor